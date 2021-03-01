2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR: The Gold Standard Of Italian Mid-Size Styling

The 2021 model year MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR is a step up from the “Rosso” version and brings you the full Italian motorcycle experience through this flagship naked mid-size.

Unlike its de-tuned Rosso brother, the Brutale 800 RR restores what is lost in the Rosso and provides the rider with the completely unlocked 798cc engine. Although they share engines, the RR manages to extract an extra 30 horsepower from the motor bringing the total power figures closer to 140 hp and 64. lb-ft of torque.

The Brutale 800 RR is the gold standard for mid-displacement exotic naked motorcycles. A good case can be argued that the Dragster line from MV Agusta carries a higher level of prestige as both models are built around the same power plant and framework, but at the end of the day, MV Agusta considers the Dragster as more of a “streetfighter” meaning the Brutale RR can take its rightful place as king of the mid-displacement nakeds.

The Brutale 800 RR brings riders a rich riding experience at a substantially high price tag, but you get what you’re paying for. Although the Brutale is a great looking bike with lots of thought being put into small stylistic details, MV Agusta definitely didn’t sleep on any of the electronic features. The Brutale 800 RR comes packed with electronic assists such as a total of eight traction control modes, four riding modes, Bosch ABS, fully adjustable suspension and a large TFT dash so the rider can conduct this electrical orchestra.

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR starts at $19,400 USD / $15,990 EUR.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $19,400 USD / $15,990 EUR

$19,400 USD / $15,990 EUR Key Features:

Timeless MV Agusta styling The full power available from MV Agusta’s inline-three 798cc engine Eight levels of traction control and four riding modes Four-piston Brembo calipers ABS, TC, RLM ( Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation)

Main Specs Engine: 798cc inline-three

798cc inline-three Power: 140 BHP

140 BHP Torque: 64.1 lb-ft

64.1 lb-ft Dry Weight: 385.8 lb (144 kg)

385.8 lb (144 kg) Seat Height: 32.68 inches (830 mm) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha MT-09

Ducati Monster

Kawasaki Z900

2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798cc inline-three, Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 140 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” aluminium telescopic hydraulic fork with DLC treatment, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.5 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2045 mm (80.51 in.) Overall Width 875 mm (34.45 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance 135 mm (5.31 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385,80 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Features

LATEST GENERATION ELECTRONICS The new IMU inertial platform, developed exclusively for MV Agusta, has redefined the standards of quality for electronic controls: traction control is more precise than ever, while FLC wheelie control heightens the thrill of riding without sacrificing any safety. The new EAS 3.0 electronic gearbox offers improved precision and speed.



Electronics Even excellence can be improved upon: with this in mind, the frame features new side plates which increase lateral and longitudinal rigidity. The new rear linkage boosts progressiveness and works in harmony with the re-calibrated fork. Efficiency, comfort and a sporting thrill are the results of constant evolution.



Safty The new Continental ABS MK100 with RLM means that even the sharpest and most sudden weight transfers can be managed safely.It includes a cornering function which enables safe breaking even on corners, as well as interfacing with the inertial platform designed specifically for the Brutale range.



