Ultimate Versatility: The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro
The 701 Enduro is one of the most formidable motorcycles in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. It’s a dual-sport machine that marries the best of Husqvarna’s on- and off-road expertise and fuses them together in one impressive package. As a dual-sport motorcycle, it’s great for everyday commuting, street riding, rugged off-roading, and more. If you’re in need of versatility, this is the Husqvarna motorcycle for you.
Though it shares a lot of DNA with similar-sized KTM models, the Husqvarna 701 Enduro is a legend in its own right. Under the hood, it features a powerful European-made 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that produces 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque.
The engine is held in place with a lightweight chassis, complemented with advanced WP XPLOR suspension, CNC-machined components, Brembo brakes, and aluminum alloy spoked rims. In terms of technology, the 701 Enduro isn’t lacking in that department either, with ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, ride modes, traction control, and a slipper clutch as standard.
For 2021, the 701 Enduro is available exclusively in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.
The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro is expected to start at $11,999 USD / $12,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,999 USD / $12,999 CAD (estimated)
- Key Features:
- APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) technology
- Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS
- Selectable ride modes and traction control
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 74 HP
- Torque: 54.2 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 321.9 lbs (146 kg)
- Seat Height: 36.2 in (920 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 690 Enduro R
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|98 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|4.21 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|146 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13 l
|ABS
|Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Front brake disc diameter
|300 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240 mm
|Front brake
|Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Ground clearance
|270 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
|Seat height
|920 mm
|Steering head angle
|62.3 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|250 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|250 mm
