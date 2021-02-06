Ultimate Versatility: The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

The 701 Enduro is one of the most formidable motorcycles in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. It’s a dual-sport machine that marries the best of Husqvarna’s on- and off-road expertise and fuses them together in one impressive package. As a dual-sport motorcycle, it’s great for everyday commuting, street riding, rugged off-roading, and more. If you’re in need of versatility, this is the Husqvarna motorcycle for you.

Though it shares a lot of DNA with similar-sized KTM models, the Husqvarna 701 Enduro is a legend in its own right. Under the hood, it features a powerful European-made 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that produces 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque.

The engine is held in place with a lightweight chassis, complemented with advanced WP XPLOR suspension, CNC-machined components, Brembo brakes, and aluminum alloy spoked rims. In terms of technology, the 701 Enduro isn’t lacking in that department either, with ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, ride modes, traction control, and a slipper clutch as standard.

For 2021, the 701 Enduro is available exclusively in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.

The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro is expected to start at $11,999 USD / $12,999 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD / $12,999 CAD (estimated)

$11,999 USD / $12,999 CAD (estimated) Key Features: APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) technology Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS Selectable ride modes and traction control

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 74 HP

74 HP Torque: 54.2 lbs-ft

54.2 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 321.9 lbs (146 kg)

321.9 lbs (146 kg) Seat Height: 36.2 in (920 mm) Competitors KTM 690 Enduro R

Honda XR650L

Suzuki DR650S

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 98 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 4.21 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 146 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 13 l ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Front brake disc diameter 300 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240 mm Front brake Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 270 mm Rear suspension WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage Seat height 920 mm Steering head angle 62.3 ° Suspension travel (front) 250 mm Suspension travel (rear) 250 mm

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Features

Engine The single overhead camshaft, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine features the latest in design and electronic technology. An outstanding maximum power output of 55 kW (74 hp) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 73,5 Nm at 6,500 rpm leave the rider in no doubt of the performance packed inside this lightweight unit.



Frame The lightweight trellis frame is made of high-grade chromium-molybdenum steel and developed to ensure precise handling and instil complete confidence in the rider. Detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider thanks to precisely calculated torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex.



Polyamide rear subframe and tank The self-supporting rear subframe with integrated 13 litre fuel tank is perfectly positioned for the best possible weight distribution. Produced in a thermoplastic rotational moulding process, the single-piece construction weighs only 5.2 kg and is made of high-strength polyamide.



WP suspension (front) The WP XPLOR front fork provides 250 mm wheel travel and capable performance specifically aimed at enduro type riding. The forks consists of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions with the left leg dedicated to compression damping and right fork leg rebound damping.



WP suspension (rear) The high performance WP XPLOR rear shock absorber is completely adjustable for compression and rebound. Connected to a linkage system with offroad geometry and 250 mm of rear wheel travel, the system ensures unbeatable all-terrain capability.



Wheels Black D.I.D rims made of high strength aluminium alloy add an aggressive and modern look to the 701 Enduro. The offroad capabilities of the 701 Enduro are underlined by the 21″ front and 18″ rear wheel diameter.



Ride Modes With a handlebar switch, the power characteristic of the engine can easily be adjusted on the fly through two unique ride modes. Mode 1 offers a sporty throttle response and cornering sensitve traction control, limiting wheel slip and wheelies to a minimum for optimal street riding performance. Mode 2 provides a smooth throttle response with off-road traction control, allowing wheel slip and lifting of the front wheel for off-road usage without restricting the performance. New for 2021, the off-road ABS function is also integrated into mode 2. In the off-road mode, ABS only functions on the front wheel. The rider can then lock up the rear wheel for improved vehicle control off-road and the reduced ABS activation on the front wheel helps in effective deceleration on loose surfaces.



Traction control The lean-angle sensitive traction control system monitors rear wheel speed and reacts immediately (within milliseconds) if the rotational speed of the rear wheel is disproportionate to the riding situation. The system works by reducing the engine output with a smooth and barely perceivable intervention at the throttle valve, until the system has reduced slippage to an optimum level for the selected ride mode and current lean angle. For riders looking for the full control of their motorcycle, the traction control can also be switched off.



Brakes The latest ABS technology from Bosch is combined with high performance brakes from Brembo: a two piston floating calliper and disc at the front as well as a single piston calliper and disc at the rear (both floating wave discs, 300 and 240 mm diameter respectively). The latest corner sensitive ABS technology from Bosch guarantees maximum safety and total confidence and can be fully disengaged for more advanced riders.



