The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65: The Perfect Beginner Motocross Bike
The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65 is the Japanese company’s introductory motocross bike for youth in their 2021 lineup. Featuring a 64cc liquid cooled two stroke single with a reed valve, it makes the same noise, produces the same power, and gives the same agile feel as much larger motocross bikes, pared down for beginners to learn.
Kawasaki also equips the KX 65 like a much larger motocross bike. A full kick-start, manual six speed transmission, front and rear competition disc brakes, and fully adjustable suspension front and rear give new riders opportunities to get some wrench time in, learning all the ins and outs of bike maintenance. A semi-double cradle frame of high tensile steel also gives the bike the stiffness and agility of bigger bikes.
The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65 starts at $3,749 USD / $4,399 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,749 USD / $4,399 CAD.
- Key Features:
-
- Six speed manual transmission
- Competition disc brakes
- Kick start
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 64cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
- Horsepower: Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer)
- Torque: Unknown lb-ft (not provided by manufacturer)
- Wet Weight: 132 lbs (60 kg)
- Seat Height: 29.9 inches (760 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha YZ65
- SSR SX50-A
- KTM 65 SX
2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|64cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single
|Power
|Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer)
|Bore x Stroke
|45.5 x 41.6mm
|Compression Ratio
|
8.4:1
|Fuel System
|24mm Mikuni carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|33mm leading axle telescopic fork with 4-way rebound damping/8.3 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® single shock system with 4-way rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload/9.4 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 180mm disc with single-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 180mm disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|60/100-14
|Tires Rear
|80/100-12
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.0 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|CDI with digital advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|62.6 in
|Overall Width
|29.9 in
|Overall Height
|37.6 in
|Wheelbase
|44.1 in
|Ground Clearance
|12.0 in
|Seat Height
|29.9 in
|Curb Weight
|132.2 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Not Available
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|Not Available
2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Features
2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Photos
2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
