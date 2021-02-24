The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65: The Perfect Beginner Motocross Bike

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65 is the Japanese company’s introductory motocross bike for youth in their 2021 lineup. Featuring a 64cc liquid cooled two stroke single with a reed valve, it makes the same noise, produces the same power, and gives the same agile feel as much larger motocross bikes, pared down for beginners to learn.

Kawasaki also equips the KX 65 like a much larger motocross bike. A full kick-start, manual six speed transmission, front and rear competition disc brakes, and fully adjustable suspension front and rear give new riders opportunities to get some wrench time in, learning all the ins and outs of bike maintenance. A semi-double cradle frame of high tensile steel also gives the bike the stiffness and agility of bigger bikes.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX 65 starts at $3,749 USD / $4,399 CAD.

Model Overview

Six speed manual transmission Competition disc brakes Kick start

Main Specs Engine Type: 64cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single

64cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single Horsepower: Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer)

Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer) Torque: Unknown lb-ft (not provided by manufacturer)

Unknown lb-ft (not provided by manufacturer) Wet Weight : 132 lbs (60 kg)

2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 64cc, liquid-cooled, 2-stroke single Power Unknown HP (not provided by manufacturer) Bore x Stroke 45.5 x 41.6mm Compression Ratio 8.4:1 Fuel System 24mm Mikuni carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 33mm leading axle telescopic fork with 4-way rebound damping/8.3 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® single shock system with 4-way rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload/9.4 in Brakes Front Single 180mm disc with single-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 180mm disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 60/100-14 Tires Rear 80/100-12 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.0 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI with digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 62.6 in Overall Width 29.9 in Overall Height 37.6 in Wheelbase 44.1 in Ground Clearance 12.0 in Seat Height 29.9 in Curb Weight 132.2 lb WARRANTY Warranty Not Available Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Features

2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Photos

2021 Kawasaki KX 65 Videos

