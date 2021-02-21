The 2021 Yamaha WR450F is the Best Enduro Yamaha Has To Offer!

The WR450F is an all-new evolution of Yamaha’s supercross race, taking the power and speed into cross country and enduro racing for 2021. With knowledge learned from multiple national and international enduro championships over the decades, the bike has some serious technology packed into it. As well, being powered by a 450cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled single cylinder, the engine has been reworked from the supercross bike to be able to handle higher compression, as well as having a lightened cylinder head for more responsiveness to immediate power demands.

Much of this new technology and design came from the Yamaha Racing Team’s 2021 entry into the Dakar Rally, the WR450F Rally. Embracing Japanese engineering values, having full enduro competition proven technology and materials in your enduro bike is only one of the ways that competition breeds better consumer products!

Braking is through a 270mm floating wave disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 245mm wave disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter, with the rear at 18 inches. Ground clearance is at 12.6 inches (320 mm). Suspension is full competition grade 48 mm inverted forks up from with 12.2 inches of travel, with a fully adjustable monocross rear suspension that has 12.5 inches of travel.

The 2021 Yamaha WR450F starts at $9,799 USD / $11,199 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha WR450F in one place.

Model Overview

Competition spec suspension and brakes lifted almost part for part from the 2021 WR450F Dakar Rally competition bike Engine retuned for durability and power at higher RPMs compared to MX bikes The ultimate in enduro class performance from Yamaha

: 262 lbs (119 kg) Seat Height: 37.6 inches (955 mm) Competitors Honda CRF450RWE

KTM 450 XC-F 4-stroke

Suzuki RMX450Z

2021 Yamaha WR450F Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled Power Approximately 40 HP Bore x Stroke 97.0mm × 60.8mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Wide-ratio 5-speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc brake, 270mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc brake, 245mm Tires Front 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX33 Tires Rear 120/90-18 Dunlop® MX33 Fuel Tank Capacity 2.15 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.6 in Overall Width 32.5 in Overall Height 50.0 in Wheelbase 58.3 in Ground Clearance 12.6 in Seat Height 37.6 in Wet Weight 262 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha WR450F Features

TOP FEATURES Next-Gen Enduro Racer Based on Flagship YZ450F™

The WR450F™ builds on Yamaha’s exceptional motocross race platform with added features and unique settings designed to optimize the WR® for enduro riding.

Potent Electric Start Engine

A new combustion chamber geometry with steeper valve angles, more aggressive cam profiles, a higher compression piston with low friction rings, longer connection rod, larger exhaust head pipe connector, a high flow air filter, more efficient breather system and more work together to give WR450F riders a broad spread of useable thrust with expanded high-rpm power. All available with the convenient push of a button starting that features a compact starter motor.

Advanced Frame

Yamaha’s aluminum frame features all-new flex characteristics that give riders the ultimate combination of precise cornering performance, traction and bump stability. By tuning the rigidity balance of the chassis with changes to the lateral beams and engine cradle tube thickness as well as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, the frame is derived straight from the YZ450F to centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line confidence.

Class-Leading Suspension

Yamaha uses KYB® spring-type forks on the WR450F, with industry leading functionality and easy tuneability for a wide range of conditions.

EPA-Compliant Emissions

Thanks to carefully balanced ECU tuning and the Forestry Service-complaint spark arrestor-type muffler, the WR450F is ready to go where you want, when you want.



ENGINE Cylinder Design

The WR450F’s rear exhaust and forward-mounted intake system—features a cylinder head that works with the frame geometry for optimized weight distribution. Inside, the engine features a straight intake tract, aggressive cam profiles, high-compression “box bridge” piston design with DLC-coated piston pin, and more.

Enduro Engine Tuning

WR450F-specfic ignition and fuel injection maps are optimized for enduro riding and racing, for exceptionally smooth and controllable midrange power with longer-lasting pulling power in the top-end.

Unique Intake and Exhaust Systems

The WR450F features an air filter that works in conjunction with the tuned intake tract length and a WR-specific muffler to boost the linear feeling of traction and drive. Not only is the WR450F muffler completely mechanical—eliminating the need to repack—it integrates a U.S. Forestry Service-compliant spark arrestor, too.

High-Capacity Radiator and Fan

The WR450F uses a large radiator with excellent cooling capacity shared with the YZ450F motocrosser, complete with a cooling fan for consistent performance during the toughest enduro rides.

Electric Starter System

The WR450F features a compact electric starter system to simplify restarts on the trail and add convenience everywhere else.

Advanced Fuel Injection

The engine breathes through a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body fed by a high pressure electric pump to ensure optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding elevations and conditions.

Robust Transmission and Clutch

The WR450F’s wide-ratio 5-speed transmission provides the optimized gear for tight technical terrain as well as wide open fire roads. The transmission gears use a wide surface area that is balanced against updated clutch components. All designed to boost durability, the shift drum and selectors improve feel with a shorter, more direct stroke when changing gears, too.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION YZ450F-Derived Bilateral Beam Frame

Yamaha’s refined aluminum frame provides high performance on technical, aggressive terrain sections as well as comfort for those long days in the saddle, with frame spars and engine mounts developed alongside the YZ450FX cross country racer to centralize mass for the best possible balance of bump absorption, stiffness and rider feeling.

Compact Body and Seat Design

The WR450F features stylish bodywork from tip to tail, including a large 2.15 gallon, mass-centralized fuel tank. The body design is narrow for more comfortable knee grip and control feeling while the seat gives the rider additional room to move aboard the machine. Even the rear fender is designed for added rigidity to make moving the machine easier.

270mm Front Brake

Redesigned for 2021, the large 270mm front disc brake coupled with aggressive pad material offers outstanding braking performance and machine control, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.

Cross Country Wheels and Tires

The WR450F features an 18-inch rear wheel to help prevent pinch flats and provide additional comfort across rough, broken terrain.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Enduro-Ready Detailing

The WR450F includes a range of enduro-specific upgrades compared to the YZ450F motocrosser, including a wide, full-coverage composite engine guard, 18-inch rear wheel, large 2.15-gallon fuel tank, radiator fan, sealed O-ring chain, fuel level and engine warning lights, steel rear sprocket and a high-mounted folding aluminum kickstand.

Multi-Function Enduro Meter

The newly designed compact meter has a higher contrast liquid crystal display with a fuel consumption indicator. The meter features two modes: Standard and Race. Standard mode displayes the speedometer, two trips meters and clock functions while Race mode features average speed, timer and trip functionality as well as low fuel and engine warning lights.

Compact Headlight Unit

The WR450F’s headlight fairing and compact taillight unit centralize mass and improve the racy, agile styling of the machine.

Embedded Graphics

Yamaha’s unique embedded graphics are built into the bodywork for extended durability, resisting both peeling and damage.



New for 2021 All-New Cylinder Head

The WR450F’s already potent engine was treated to a host of go-fast refinements, including new combustion chamber geometry with steeper valve angles, more aggressive cam profiles, a higher compression piston with low friction rings, longer connection rod, larger exhaust head pipe connector, a high flow air filter, more efficient breather system and more—all while fitting under a smaller and lighter magnesium valve cover.

Revised Bilateral Beam Frame

The WR450F aluminum frame features all-new flex characteristics that give riders the ultimate combination of precise cornering performance, traction and bump stability. By tuning the rigidity balance of the chassis with changes to the lateral beams and engine cradle tube thickness as well as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, the 2021 WR450F takes rider confidence to new levels.

Updated Suspension Tuning

The 2021 WR450F features revised front and rear damping tuned in concert with the updated chassis to improve cornering performance, traction and bump absorption. With smoother chassis movement, the rider is able to make the most of the engine’s exceptional power with greater confidence.

New Braking Systems

A new, more rigid front caliper with new pads and disc boost brake feel and controllability. The front brake rotor dissipates heat more efficiently, for more consistent performance under racing conditions.

2021 Yamaha WR450F Photos

2021 Yamaha WR450F Videos