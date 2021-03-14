The 2021 KTM 125 XC: The Best Entry Point To True Cross Country Racing

The 2021 KTM 125 XC is a brand new bike added to the Enduro lineup for the model year. After demand for lower class entry other than 250cc, KTM acknowledged that demand and put out the 125 XC. As the name suggests, it takes the motocross winning 125cc two-stroke engine from the 125 SX, and puts it into a frame and body where its 37.5 HP can be stretched out on longer trails and obstacles.

This European-made bike comes with both a kick and electric starter, so if your battery has issues in the middle of a stage, you can still get things going with a heavy foot. Higher ground clearance, combined with a stiffer set of the WP XAct suspension, give the 125 XC the ability to do rock scrambles or sand dune navigation in the middle of a stage with ease, without bogging down.

KTM Motorcycles also gave the bike a 6-speed manual, connected through a multi-plate clutch with Brembo hydraulics. Instead of the 5-speeds found on motocross bikes, that 6th gear for a cross country bike allows for high speed cruising on dirt roads or packed ground, which on enduro stages, could be the difference between winning and losing.

The 2021 KTM 125 XC starts at $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 KTM 125 XC Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 125cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

Power Approx 37.5 HP Bore x Stroke 54.4 mm x 54 mm EMS Kokusan Power in KW Starter Kick and electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-plate clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-speed Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm, Disc brake

Suspension travel (front) Suspension travel (rear) Tank capacity (approx.) Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight Approx 200 lbs (approx 91 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 125 XC Features

Engine Featuring one of the most competitive and powerful engines in the 125 cc class, the KTM 125 XC is also equipped with an elextric starter. With an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, low cost and overall simplicity, it is clear that 2-strokes will continue to have a successful future at KTM. The compact and durable engine was developed using the latest KTM engineering know-how, resulting in broad power across the rev range. Its easy rideability and outstanding performance are benefits that equate to better race results.



Cylinder At the heart of the 125 cc engine is a cylinder with a 54 mm bore. It features an improved power valve unit with a sophisticated mechanism designed for the lateral support exhaust ports. The exhaust port layout increases engine performance, while the upper contour of the exhaust port has been machined to ensure more accurate port timing. The two component cylinder head works in complete harmony with the cylinder to deliver outstanding performance across the entire rev range.



Crankcases and engine covers The lightweight engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process, keeping wall thickness to a minimum while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for a high crankshaft position which is located near to the center of gravity, resulting in optimal mass centralization and easier rideability. The engine body is extremely compact, which contributes significantly to the low engine weight.



Frame The high-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame has a knack for easy handling, outlandish rideability, precise cornering and excellent stability. You can also count on precisely calculated stiffness of the frame. This results in better absorption of the energy created from the front and rear suspension, sucking up jumps and bumps. In short: more comfort and less rider fatigue. Laterally attached, lightweight aluminum engine head stays (the connection between cylinder head and frame) contribute to more precise cornering and a reduced vibration level. The engineers were able to pull off all that, while making their frame 2.2 pounds lighter than that of the lightest competitor on the market. In addition, it is easier to maintain, easier to work on and supplies more space for the tank and other components. The bike also features an extra-light subframe made of aluminum, which tips the scales at less than 2 pounds.



Transmission The 6-speed transmission works perfectly for cross-country duty and provides precise and easy shifting. An advanced ´No Dirt´ gear shift lever design prevents muck from blocking the joint. Because even dirt lovers hate mud when it’s in the wrong places.



Carburetor The KTM 125 XC is fitted with a MIKUNI TMX 38 mm flat slide carburetor. Featuring latest technology reed blocks for the intake it offers optimal function, sealing and reliability, ensuring the whole system is always providing smooth and controllable power throughout the rev range.



Swingarm The cast aluminum design offers low weight and a perfect flex behavior. The single-component casting process eliminates any inconsistencies and inherent weak points created by welding. It’s better looking too.



Handlebar All full-size KTM XC models are equipped with the same high-strength aluminum tapered handlebar, made by NEKEN. The handlebar is fixed in rubber damped mountings, which allow for two different positions. The handlebars come standard with an ODI vulcanized grip on the right side and a comfortable ODI lock-on grip, which does not require any wire or glue, on the left. They also feature a bar-pad with a cover that can be attached and removed with little effort.



Footpegs Sophisticated ´No Dirt´ footpegs prevent jamming up the pegs, even when digging in deep ruts. The pegs on the Cross-Country models are 6 mm higher than the ones used on SX models, which benefits ground clearance. But you can swap them at will.



2021 KTM 125 XC Photos

2021 KTM 125 XC Videos

