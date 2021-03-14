The 2021 KTM 125 XC: The Best Entry Point To True Cross Country Racing
Contents
The 2021 KTM 125 XC is a brand new bike added to the Enduro lineup for the model year. After demand for lower class entry other than 250cc, KTM acknowledged that demand and put out the 125 XC. As the name suggests, it takes the motocross winning 125cc two-stroke engine from the 125 SX, and puts it into a frame and body where its 37.5 HP can be stretched out on longer trails and obstacles.
This European-made bike comes with both a kick and electric starter, so if your battery has issues in the middle of a stage, you can still get things going with a heavy foot. Higher ground clearance, combined with a stiffer set of the WP XAct suspension, give the 125 XC the ability to do rock scrambles or sand dune navigation in the middle of a stage with ease, without bogging down.
KTM Motorcycles also gave the bike a 6-speed manual, connected through a multi-plate clutch with Brembo hydraulics. Instead of the 5-speeds found on motocross bikes, that 6th gear for a cross country bike allows for high speed cruising on dirt roads or packed ground, which on enduro stages, could be the difference between winning and losing.
The 2021 KTM 125 XC starts at $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 125 XC in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,599 USD / $8,899 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension included
- Electric and kick starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 125cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: Approx 37.5 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: Approx 200 lbs (approx 91 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KLX140R
- Yamaha YZ125X
- Honda CRF125F
2021 KTM 125 XC Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|125cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Approx 37.5 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|54.4 mm x 54 mm
|EMS
|Kokusan
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Kick and electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-plate clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|Suspension travel (rear)
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|Approx 200 lbs (approx 91 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 125 XC Features
Engine
Cylinder
Crankcases and engine covers
Frame
Transmission
Carburetor
Swingarm
Handlebar
Footpegs
2021 KTM 125 XC Photos
2021 KTM 125 XC Videos
N/A
No Comment