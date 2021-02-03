Husqvarna’s Big Single Street Prowler: The Vitpilen 701

While the Vitpilen 701 doesn’t get any updates this year, it’s still a key player in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. It’s a lightweight street bike with a minimalist design principle that focuses on the barest of bare essentials. These include a lightweight chassis, spartan aesthetics, a big single cylinder engine, and a sporty attitude.

Since it’s a road focused machine, it’s something different compared to the Husqvarna motorcycles of old, but thanks to the brand’s KTM ownership, it’s one of the most exciting European motorcycles of the last few years.

Equipped with a 692.7 cc single-cylinder four stroke-engine—the same unit found on the KTM 690—the Vitpilen 701 produces a hearty 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque. The performance stats prove that it’s got more than enough grunt for the demands of city travel, and plenty of performance for enthusiastic sports riding at the weekends too.

Other features include Brembo brakes, WP Apex suspension, Bridgestone Battlax tires, LED lighting, and a head-turning, stripped-down and futuristic aesthetic.

For 2021, the Vitpilen 701 is available in a blue and white color scheme.

The 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is expected to start at $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD

$9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD Key Features: Distinctive LED lighting Advanced WP Apex suspension Brembo brakes

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 75 HP

75 HP Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft

52.4 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 348 lbs (158 kg)

348 lbs (158 kg) Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm) Competitors Yamaha XSR700

Ducati Scrambler Icon

Triumph Street Scrambler

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 105 mm x 8 0 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 82 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 158 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 11.2 l ABS Bosch 9M+ Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240 mm Front brake Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 140 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 830 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 135 mm Suspension travel (rear) 135 mm

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Features

Engine The Vitpilen 701 is powered by a modern 692.7 cc liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine that features the latest design and electronics technology. With a peak horsepower of 55kW (75hp) and 72Nm of torque, there is no doubting this motorcycle´s performance potential. The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers immediate, sharp and refined power controlled by a standard traction control system. The latest technical solutions such as standard up & down easy shift deliver exceptional ride-ability while innovative production processes and the highest quality materials ensure premium reliability and efficiency, resulting in a long 10,000 km service interval.



Frame The lightweight trellis frame is constructed to ensure precise handling and deliver confidence in all conditions. By using high grade chromium molybdenum tubular steel, detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider through precisely engineered torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex. This guarantees advanced agility and stability, combined with perfect weight distribution and a tight turning circle – highly useful in urban environments.</p>



Brakes The Vitpilen 701 is fitted with hydraulic Brembo brake callipers, which are manufactured to the highest standards, and in combination with 320mm front and 240mm rear perforated steel discs, deliver controllable and confident braking performance. The Vitpilen 701 is also fitted with a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system, ensuring the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions.</p>



Suspension The WP APEX suspension on the Vitpilen 701 is made to exacting standards, ensuring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. The front suspension features upside down 43 mm forks, while the rear features a monoshock, connected via a linkage to the swingarm. The high-quality components are adjustable for constantly changing urban environments.</p>



Exterior Reduced to an authentic mix of classic thinking and modern design. This Vitpilen 701 is synonymous with the Swedish heritage of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The lightweight and narrow bodywork is shaped into the Vitpilen 701´s progressive design and intelligently allows for seamless movement while riding.</p>



Wheels The new 17" spoked wheels ensure high levels of strength and durability with minimal unsprung weight while adding an authentic design character to the Vitpilen 701. Fitted to the wheel are Bridgestone Battlax S21 tyres, 120/70-17 front and 160/60-17 rear. The tyres offer advanced grip and durability in a wide range of conditions.</p>



Split Integrated within the bodywork is a progressive design feature known as "the split". This division runs diagonally from top to bottom and starts from the rear of the fuel tank, down to the exhaust hanger. This element is unique to Husqvarna and further showcases the brand’s pioneering design direction.</p>



Seat The seat of the Vitpilen 701 uses high-quality foam and leather fabric, which, despite its reduced appearance, remains comfortable for the rider. Extending from the main bodywork and seamlessly floating above the rear wheel, the seat forms part of the minimalistic rear subframe. A new pillion seat cover provides a clean look and compliments the unique design lines the Vitpilen 701 provides.</p>



2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Photos

2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Videos