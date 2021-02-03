Husqvarna’s Big Single Street Prowler: The Vitpilen 701
While the Vitpilen 701 doesn’t get any updates this year, it’s still a key player in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. It’s a lightweight street bike with a minimalist design principle that focuses on the barest of bare essentials. These include a lightweight chassis, spartan aesthetics, a big single cylinder engine, and a sporty attitude.
Since it’s a road focused machine, it’s something different compared to the Husqvarna motorcycles of old, but thanks to the brand’s KTM ownership, it’s one of the most exciting European motorcycles of the last few years.
Equipped with a 692.7 cc single-cylinder four stroke-engine—the same unit found on the KTM 690—the Vitpilen 701 produces a hearty 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque. The performance stats prove that it’s got more than enough grunt for the demands of city travel, and plenty of performance for enthusiastic sports riding at the weekends too.
Other features include Brembo brakes, WP Apex suspension, Bridgestone Battlax tires, LED lighting, and a head-turning, stripped-down and futuristic aesthetic.
For 2021, the Vitpilen 701 is available in a blue and white color scheme.
The 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is expected to start at $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD
- Key Features:
- Distinctive LED lighting
- Advanced WP Apex suspension
- Brembo brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 75 HP
- Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 348 lbs (158 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.7 in (830 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha XSR700
- Ducati Scrambler Icon
- Triumph Street Scrambler
2021 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|82 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|158 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|11.2 l
|ABS
|Bosch 9M+
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240 mm
|Front brake
|Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|140 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|830 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|135 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|135 mm
