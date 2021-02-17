The 2021 Yamaha XSR700 Brings Retro Class to the Modern Era

Like its bigger brother, the XSR900, the 2021 Yamaha XSR700 is almost entirely a modified MT-07 wearing some new clothes. Also, like it’s bigger brother, the 2021 model uses a parallel-twin engine delivering 689cc’s with 74 HP and 50 lb-ft of torque.

Unlike its bigger brother, however, the XSR700 is not meant to be reminiscent of the cafe racers of yesteryear. The bike is shaped and clothed much like a Japanese sports motorcycle of the mid- to late-1970s, and is meant to evoke, for better or worse, the UJM style sport bikes of the era.

Yamaha’s design maintains all the good tech from the MT-07 though. Throttle-by-wire, traction control, dual-zone ABS, semi-adjustable suspension, and the excellent agility the hypernaked/streetfighter cousin provides.

The 2021 Yamaha XSR700 starts at $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha XSR700 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD

$8,499 USD / $9,699 CAD Key Features:

Powerful Braking with ABS Advanced Instrumentation Classically-styled Lighting

Main Specs Engine Type: 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin-cylinder

689cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin-cylinder Horsepower: 74 HP

74 HP Torque: 50 lb-ft

50 lb-ft Wet Weight : 410 lbs (186 kg)

: 410 lbs (186 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 inches (835 mm) Competitors Ducati Scrambler Icon

Suzuki SV650

Harley-Davidson Street 750

2021 Yamaha XSR700 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin-cylinder Power 74 Hp Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front Dual hydraulic disc, 282mm; ABS Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Pirelli® Phantom Sportcomp Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Pirelli® Phantom Sportcomp Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color Radical White/Rapid Red ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.7 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 44.5 in Wheelbase 55.3 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 32.9 in Wet Weight 410 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha XSR700 Features

TOP FEATURES Standout Style

The XSR700™ blends Yamaha’s world-class engineering with timeless style, creating a new type of machine for riders looking for an authentic and honest motorcycle that doesn’t sacrifice performance. Drawing influence from Yamaha’s classic “XS” series of motorcycles, the XSR® oozes class with its exposed aluminum details, retro-influenced bodywork, stepped seat and custom lighting and instrumentation.

Advanced Crossplane Crankshaft Concept Engine

The compact 2-cylinder engine provides a unique power character with its outstanding torque and throttle response and complemented with strong high-rpm pulling power. It also features Yamaha’s “Crossplane Concept” 270-degree crank that provides linear torque development in response to the rider’s throttle input.

Powerful Braking with ABS

The XSR700 provides exceptional and confident braking power thanks to its modern brake components which are backed up by the security of ABS.

Compact, Sporty Chassis

The narrow frame design features sport-oriented geometry to achieve light and nimble handling and is aided by the minimalist 410-pound wet weight and refined ergonomics.



ENGINE Advanced Twin Cylinder Engine

The XSR700 features a compact 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder, DOHC engine with fuel injection. This engine provides a unique power character with its outstanding low- to mid-range torque and very linear throttle response and complemented with strong high-rpm pulling power. This motor develops 50 foot pounds of torque and is designed to maximize riding excitement in the real world.

Crossplane Crankshaft Concept

The 2-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s “Crossplane Concept” 270 degree crank that provides linear torque development in response to the rider’s throttle input. The CP2® engine is also light, slim and compact and offers an excellent level of rider-to-machine communication.

Offset Cylinder Block

The paired cylinders of the XSR engine are shifted slightly forward compared to the center of the crankshaft. This reduces drag during each combustion stroke of the pistons and improves efficiency.

Vibration-Reducing Counterbalancer

To reduce vibration and provide a smooth, modern engine character, the motor uses a geared counterbalancer that is mounted low and forward on the engine.

Refined, Efficient Fuel Injection

Electronic fuel injection settings deliver a smooth throttle response to enhance riding enjoyment from the open roads to the urban sprawl. The system delivers outstanding torque in the low- and mid-rpm range along with exciting acceleration in the upper rpm range. Combined with the efficient overall engine design, the XSR700 delivers an exceptional 58 mpg.

Compact 6-Speed Transmission

The XSR700’s 6-speed transmission takes full advantage of the low-to- mid-range torque and excellent response of the twin-cylinder motor while further enhancing the compact engine design thanks to triangulated input and outputs shafts.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Standout Style

The XSR700 blends Yamaha’s world-class engineering with timeless style, creating a new type of machine for riders looking for an authentic and honest motorcycle that doesn’t sacrifice performance. Drawing influence from Yamaha’s classic “XS” series of motorcycles, the XSR oozes class with its exposed aluminum details, retro-influenced bodywork, stepped seat and custom lighting and instrumentation.

Compact, Sporty Chassis

A lightweight diamond-type high tensile steel frame provides an optimized rigidity balance for light, agile handling and stability. The engine is a stressed member of the chassis which allows for a lighter, more compact main frame design.

Street-Focused Suspension

The 41mm front fork and link-type Monocross rear shock each provide 5.1 inches of suspension travel and are tuned to provide a balance of comfort and control, making it ideal for the street. The shock uses an almost horizontal alignment which helps make the chassis much more compact while rear spring preload adjustment allows the rider to tailor the suspension to match rider weight or load.

Powerful Braking with ABS

The XSR700 provides strong, controllable braking power thanks to its modern braking components including paired floating 282mm front discs with 4-piston calipers and a 245mm rear disc. ABS comes standard to prevent wheel lock under hard deceleration.

Lightweight Wheels

Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels are fitted with a 120/70ZR17 front tire and 180/55ZR17 rear tire that provide excellent traction and handling feel. The XSR700 also features Pirelli® Phantom Sportcomp tires that combine modern construction and performance with a stylish retro design.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced Instrumentation

The round LCD panel features a ton of information: digital tachometer, speedometer, gear position, eco mode indicator, ambient and coolant temperature, a fuel gauge and range of trip computer functions including a clock, instant and average fuel consumption, fuel reserve trip meter and the usual trip meters.

Classically-styled Lighting

Up front, a large, round multi-reflector headlight provides both style and illumination in equal measure, complete with trick aluminum supports while out back, a round all-LED tail and brake light is mounted above the rear fender.

Stylish and Ergonomic Fuel Tank

A compact 3.7 gallon fuel tank is shrouded by beautifully shaped and hand-finished aluminum side covers for a timeless design.

Casual but Sporty Ergonomics

A tall, wide handlebar, stitched two-level seat and perfectly placed foot controls provide a comfortable upright riding position that is ideal for either urban traffic or hustling down a twisty road.

Unique XSR700 Detailing

Every aspect of the XSR700 shows Yamaha’s attention to detail: the single-piece stitched saddle, the classic teardrop mirrors with excellent rearward visibility, the compact radiator which is flanked by exposed aluminum covers, a removable subframe that simplifies customization, and the naked aluminum accents and fender mount. The XSR700 demands a second look, every time.



2021 Yamaha XSR700 Photos

2021 Yamaha XSR700 Videos