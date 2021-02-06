The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR: For Long-Range Adventures
Though it features absolutely no updates from 2020, the LR variant of the 701 Enduro joins the ranks of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. This European-made dual-sport motorcycle is almost identical to the base model 701 Enduro, but with some key differences that make it better suited to real adventure riding—but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a blast on it within the city limits. It’s the same versatile Husqvarna motorcycle as before, but now it features Long Range capabilities.
Yes, the LR designation stands for “Long Range” and it means more than just a few extra letters. The 701 Enduro LR boasts an extra fuel tank in the form of a specially designed, single-piece polyamide front tank that increases the overall fuel capacity by 12 liters, bringing the bike’s total to 25 liters. In real terms, that’s over 310 miles of usable range.
Other extras include an additional 250 mm of travel on the front suspension, an ever so slightly higher saddle height, and a bit of extra weight caused by the additional tank. Apart from that, the 701 Enduro LR is the same as the base model, complete with a powerful 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine, with 74 horsepower and 52.3 lb-ft of torque, and all of the hardware and riding aids that go along with it.
For 2021, the 701 Enduro LR is only available in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.
The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR is expected to start at around $12,399 USD / $13,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,499 USD / $13,999 CAD (estimated)
- Key Features:
- Long-range 25L fuel tank
- Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS
- Selectable ride modes and traction control
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 74 HP
- Torque: 54.2 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 341.7 lbs (155 kg)
- Seat Height: 36.4 in (925 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 690 Enduro R
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|98 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|4.21 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|146 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13 l
|ABS
|Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Front brake disc diameter
|300 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240 mm
|Front brake
|Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Ground clearance
|270 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage
|Seat height
|920 mm
|Steering head angle
|62.3 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|250 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|250 mm
