The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR: For Long-Range Adventures

Though it features absolutely no updates from 2020, the LR variant of the 701 Enduro joins the ranks of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. This European-made dual-sport motorcycle is almost identical to the base model 701 Enduro, but with some key differences that make it better suited to real adventure riding—but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a blast on it within the city limits. It’s the same versatile Husqvarna motorcycle as before, but now it features Long Range capabilities.

Yes, the LR designation stands for “Long Range” and it means more than just a few extra letters. The 701 Enduro LR boasts an extra fuel tank in the form of a specially designed, single-piece polyamide front tank that increases the overall fuel capacity by 12 liters, bringing the bike’s total to 25 liters. In real terms, that’s over 310 miles of usable range.

Other extras include an additional 250 mm of travel on the front suspension, an ever so slightly higher saddle height, and a bit of extra weight caused by the additional tank. Apart from that, the 701 Enduro LR is the same as the base model, complete with a powerful 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine, with 74 horsepower and 52.3 lb-ft of torque, and all of the hardware and riding aids that go along with it.

For 2021, the 701 Enduro LR is only available in Husqvarna’s company colors of white with yellow and blue details.

The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR is expected to start at around $12,399 USD / $13,999 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $12,499 USD / $13,999 CAD (estimated)

$12,499 USD / $13,999 CAD (estimated) Key Features: Long-range 25L fuel tank Brembo brakes with Bosch ABS Selectable ride modes and traction control

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 74 HP

74 HP Torque: 54.2 lbs-ft

54.2 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 341.7 lbs (155 kg)

341.7 lbs (155 kg) Seat Height: 36.4 in (925 mm) Competitors KTM 690 Enduro R

Honda XR650L

Suzuki DR650S

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specifications

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 98 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 4.21 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 146 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 13 l ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Front brake disc diameter 300 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240 mm Front brake Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Ground clearance 270 mm Rear suspension WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage Seat height 920 mm Steering head angle 62.3 ° Suspension travel (front) 250 mm Suspension travel (rear) 250 mm

2021 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Features

Engine The single overhead camshaft, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine features the latest in design and electronic technology. An outstanding maximum power output of 55 kW (74 hp) at 8,000 rpm and torque of 73,5 Nm at 6,500 rpm leave the rider in no doubt of the performance packed inside this lightweight unit.



Frame The lightweight trellis frame is made of high-grade chromium-molybdenum steel and developed to ensure precise handling and instil complete confidence in the rider. Detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider thanks to precisely calculated torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex.



Polyamide rear subframe and tank The self-supporting rear subframe with integrated 13 litre fuel tank is perfectly positioned for the best possible weight distribution. Produced in a thermoplastic rotational moulding process, the single-piece construction weighs only 5.2 kg and is made of high-strength polyamide.



WP suspension (front) The WP XPLOR front fork provides 250 mm wheel travel and capable performance specifically aimed at enduro type riding. The forks consists of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions with the left leg dedicated to compression damping and right fork leg rebound damping.



WP suspension (rear) The high performance WP XPLOR rear shock absorber is completely adjustable for compression and rebound. Connected to a linkage system with offroad geometry and 250 mm of rear wheel travel, the system ensures unbeatable all-terrain capability.



Wheels Black D.I.D rims made of high strength aluminium alloy add an aggressive and modern look to the 701 Enduro. The offroad capabilities of the 701 Enduro are underlined by the 21″ front and 18″ rear wheel diameter.



Ride Modes With a handlebar switch, the power characteristic of the engine can easily be adjusted on the fly through two unique ride modes. Mode 1 offers a sporty throttle response and cornering sensitve traction control, limiting wheel slip and wheelies to a minimum for optimal street riding performance. Mode 2 provides a smooth throttle response with off-road traction control, allowing wheel slip and lifting of the front wheel for off-road usage without restricting the performance. New for 2021, the off-road ABS function is also integrated into mode 2. In the off-road mode, ABS only functions on the front wheel. The rider can then lock up the rear wheel for improved vehicle control off-road and the reduced ABS activation on the front wheel helps in effective deceleration on loose surfaces.



Traction control The lean-angle sensitive traction control system monitors rear wheel speed and reacts immediately (within milliseconds) if the rotational speed of the rear wheel is disproportionate to the riding situation. The system works by reducing the engine output with a smooth and barely perceivable intervention at the throttle valve, until the system has reduced slippage to an optimum level for the selected ride mode and current lean angle. For riders looking for the full control of their motorcycle, the traction control can also be switched off.



Brakes The latest ABS technology from Bosch is combined with high performance brakes from Brembo: a two piston floating calliper and disc at the front as well as a single piston calliper and disc at the rear (both floating wave discs, 300 and 240 mm diameter respectively). The latest corner sensitive ABS technology from Bosch guarantees maximum safety and total confidence and can be fully disengaged for more advanced riders.



