2021 Honda CT125 Hunter Cub Is Official

A Cub for the Trails

I’ve reported on the 2021 Honda CT125 that has been in the works a few times now, but now the company has made the bike official. The motorcycle gets a new name, too. It’s called the CT125 Hunter Cub. The motorcycle has only been announced for the Japanese market at this time, but I would suspect it will go global soon.

The motorcycle was supposed to make its official debut at the Osaka Motorcycle Show, but that didn’t happen due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The motorcycle will be instead showcased in a virtual motorcycle show on March 27th.

As far as what you’re getting in this bike, it’s essentially the Super Cub that Honda sells but reworked for off-road use. The motorcycle offers 4.3 inches of travel, which is up over the Super Cub’s 3.5 inches of suspension travel. The motorcycle also gets a scrambler-style exhaust and some protection for the horizontally oriented engine.

Speaking of the engine, it’s a 124cc single with a centrifugal clutch and a semi-automatic gearbox. It’s all pretty much the same as the Super Cub, but the CT125 gets a different air intake. Honda said the engine makes 8.7 hp and 8.1 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle gets disc brakes upfront and in the rear. The entire bike weighs just 265 pounds. The price is 440,000 yen (US$3952). I expect that once Honda brings the CT125 to the States that it will come in around the $4,000 mark.