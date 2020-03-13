Honda’s CT125 Production Model Appears in Design Filings

The 125 We All Need

Honda’s Mini-Moto lineup is getting pretty awesome. The company has the Grom, Monkey, Super Cub and now the CT125. The company showed off a concept of the bike not long ago, and now Motorcycle.com has spotted some design filings that show the production version of the motorcycle. As expected, it looks a lot like the concept bike.

If you’re unfamiliar with the history here, Honda released the original CT series of motorcycles in the 1960s. The off-road capable lightweight machines were street legal and fantastic dual-sport machines. There has really never been a better time to bring the CT model back.

The differences between the concept and the design shown in the filings are subtle but there. The exhaust is different and has more heat shielding, the headlight and taillight are bigger and a little different the fenders are a little bigger, and the seat is a little flatter. There also appears to be a small compartment in front of the seat, perhaps for a small toolkit.

Overall, the bikes are very similar. And I’m glad Honda didn’t change too much. The motorcycle should be a fantastic little trail hopper, and also pretty handy for zooming around on the street, too. There is no price indicated at this time. Honda will likely make an official statement soon.