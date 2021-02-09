The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS: Team Greens Tanto Sword

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS is the Tanto Sword in the Ninja family. Japanese-made, small, light, and razor-sharp the 399cc Ninja more than lives up to the family name.

Many consider the Ninja 400 to be an entry-level motorcycle, and that is a role it fills well in the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, but this a very satisfying bike for a wide range of skill levels. The overall design makes for a nimble and very efficient urban ripper, the power delivery is smooth and the riding position just right to hone your cornering skills. The ABS and slipper clutch are very welcome technology for all riders.

The same traits that make the Ninja 400 a fun daily ride also translate to the track. The great handling and lower power level become an excellent platform to learn to carry your speed, ride smoothly, corner perfectly, and at a very reasonable price tag.

Kawasaki offers the choice of KRT graphics for a small upcharge, otherwise, you have three color choices. Entry-level? For sure it is perfect for new riders, but don’t be shocked when you never want to sell it.

Colors for 2021 include: Metallic Spark Black, Pearl Nightshade Teal / Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray, Passion Red, KRT Graphics

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS starts at $4,999 USD / $6,399 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,999 USD / $6,399 CAN

$4,999 USD / $6,399 CAN Key Features:

ABS Brakes Back-torque limiting Slipper clutch Assist And Slipper Clutch New Lightweight Trellis Frame

Main Specs Engine: 399cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin

399cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power: 33.56 kW (45 hp) @ 10,000 RPM

33.56 kW (45 hp) @ 10,000 RPM Torque: 28.0 lb-ft (38 NM) @ 8,000 RPM

28.0 lb-ft (38 NM) @ 8,000 RPM Wet Weight: 166 kg (366 lb)

166 kg (366 lb) Seat Height: 785 mm (30.9 in) Competitors KTM RC390

Suzuki GSX250R

Yamaha YZF-R3

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 399cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power 45 hp Bore x Stroke 70.0 x 51.8mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System DFI® with dual 32mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm hydraulic telescopic fork/4.7 in Suspension Rear Horizontal back-link with adjustable spring preload/5.1 in Brakes Front Single 310mm petal-type disc with 2-piston calipers and ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm petal-type disc with single-piston caliper and ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 150/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 Color Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI w/digital advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 78.3 in Overall Width 28 in Overall Height 44.1 in Wheelbase 53.9 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 30.9 in Curb Weight 368.2 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Features

Assist & Slipper Clutch Based on feedback from racing activities, the Assist & Slipper Clutch uses two types of cams (an assist cam and a slipper cam) to either drive the clutch hub and operating plate together or apart.

Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch.

When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



ABS (ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



ERGO-FIT® Proper fit is key for rider comfort and control. However, the ideal fit varies from rider to rider, depending on their physical dimensions and riding style. ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride. *Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.



2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Photos

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS Videos