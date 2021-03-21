The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 Brings the MotoGP Experience to the Streets

The 2021 RSV4 is the less expensive version of the RSV4 Factory, and nearly the same as the Factory to boot. The new double-fairing design shared by the RSV4 bikes eliminates the need for external winglets while improving engine cooling and downforce critical for stable high-speed performance. The RSV4 is the pinnacle of the 2021 Aprilia lineup, and it will be available in the US starting from March and in Canada starting April 2021.

The heart of any superbike is its engine, and for 2021 Aprilia has produced an all-new 1,099cc engine with a claimed output of 217 BHP. Details remain scarce, but it’s doubtful Aprilia will stray from their popular, effective, and well-tested 65-degree V-4. The previous 1,077cc engine found in the Tuonos remains unchanged from 2020 and has been homologated for sales under Euro 5 emissions regulations.

While the larger TFT dash and three-LED “bending” headlight to lead the way through turns. As with Aprilia’s other liter-class bikes for the 2021 model year, critical updates are found in the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system, which gets a new Marelli ECU and six-axis inertial system. Riders can choose from six modes, three for the track and three for the street. While the chassis remains largely the same, the swingarm has been lightened and redesigned thanks to Aprilia’s MotoGP experience, better allowing the rider to take advantage of the Ride-by-Wire modes, traction, and wheelie control, ABS, and other electronic aids.

The Italian-made RSV4 is just as impressive but saves money over the RSV4 Factory by losing the Brembo Stylema brakes and Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension. Ergonomics are improved thanks to a newly-designed fuel tank and seat, which Aprilia says allows the rider to take a more natural, relaxed riding position. The RSV4 – available only in Losail Blue – starts at $18,999 USD / $20,995 CAD.

Model Overview

New 1,099cc engine Three riding modes for street, plus three for the track New swingarm design based on MotoGP experience Forged aluminum wheels, fully adjustable suspension

Ducati Panigale V4R

Kawasaki Ninja H2R

2021 Aprilia RSV4 Specifications

2021 Aprilia RSV4 Features

Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory The RSV4 is also available in a Factory option. Common to both is the revamped V4 1099cc engine, but the Factory version sports standard elements such as forged aluminium wheel rims, an Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system and Brembo Stylema brake callipers.



The definitive Superbike The RSV4 is not merely a motorcycle. It is the embodiment of simply incredible design in a sector brimming with extraordinary technology and exemplifies what can be achieved through the experience and know-how of a racing department with a long history of creating winning vehicles



A magnificent 217 horsepower The RSV4 comes in Dark Losail, while the Factory version is available in a choice of Aprilia Black and Lava Red. Whichever model you choose, however, you’ll enjoy the revamped V4 1099cc engine and a revisited chassis that has been fine-tuned to accommodate riders of all shapes and sizes.



Setting the benchmark in the Hypernaked category The only Hypernaked powered by a 65° V4 engine, it stands alone in terms of power and other characteristics. When it comes to outstanding performance, nothing changes for the 1077cc V4 from Northern Italy, after all, why change a winning game? Its 175hp and 121Nm mean it dominates the category, helped in no small way by the perfectly-judged balance between the chassis structure and electronics package.



Electrifying power The new design comes courtesy of intensive research into the bike’s aerodynamics. The style was inspired by the ultra-modern RS 660, while the curves, the output of wind tunnel testing, allow for an impressively low resistance coefficient, resulting in a significant and exhilarating increase in performance at high speeds.



Performance first and foremost Improved ergonomics come in the form of a new fuel tank and saddle that sees the rider perfectly placed with respect to the fairings, increased room and a more natural riding position. Making life in the saddle even easier are more intuitive electric controls, a new and larger TFT instrument panel and the new Marelli 11MP ECU that provides improved control of the Ride-By-Wire throttle.



2021 Aprilia RSV4 Photos

2021 Aprilia RSV4 Videos

