The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 Brings the MotoGP Experience to the Streets
The 2021 RSV4 is the less expensive version of the RSV4 Factory, and nearly the same as the Factory to boot. The new double-fairing design shared by the RSV4 bikes eliminates the need for external winglets while improving engine cooling and downforce critical for stable high-speed performance. The RSV4 is the pinnacle of the 2021 Aprilia lineup, and it will be available in the US starting from March and in Canada starting April 2021.
The heart of any superbike is its engine, and for 2021 Aprilia has produced an all-new 1,099cc engine with a claimed output of 217 BHP. Details remain scarce, but it’s doubtful Aprilia will stray from their popular, effective, and well-tested 65-degree V-4. The previous 1,077cc engine found in the Tuonos remains unchanged from 2020 and has been homologated for sales under Euro 5 emissions regulations.
While the larger TFT dash and three-LED “bending” headlight to lead the way through turns. As with Aprilia’s other liter-class bikes for the 2021 model year, critical updates are found in the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system, which gets a new Marelli ECU and six-axis inertial system. Riders can choose from six modes, three for the track and three for the street. While the chassis remains largely the same, the swingarm has been lightened and redesigned thanks to Aprilia’s MotoGP experience, better allowing the rider to take advantage of the Ride-by-Wire modes, traction, and wheelie control, ABS, and other electronic aids.
The Italian-made RSV4 is just as impressive but saves money over the RSV4 Factory by losing the Brembo Stylema brakes and Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension. Ergonomics are improved thanks to a newly-designed fuel tank and seat, which Aprilia says allows the rider to take a more natural, relaxed riding position. The RSV4 – available only in Losail Blue – starts at $18,999 USD / $20,995 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,999 USD / $20,995 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- New 1,099cc engine
- Three riding modes for street, plus three for the track
- New swingarm design based on MotoGP experience
- Forged aluminum wheels, fully adjustable suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 1099cc 65-degree V-twin
- Power: 217 BHP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: Not provided by manufacturer
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
2021 Aprilia RSV4 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1099cc 65-degree V-twin
|Engine Power
|217 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|Fuel System
|Starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Suspension Rear
|Brakes Front
|Brakes Rear
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Saddle Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Aprilia RSV4 Features
Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory
The definitive Superbike
A magnificent 217 horsepower
Setting the benchmark in the Hypernaked category
Electrifying power
Performance first and foremost
