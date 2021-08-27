MotoGPMotorcycle NewsDucati

2021 Ducati Island Experience Rolls Into October For Red Riders

A view of registrars of the 23019 Ducati Island Experience, trying out the COTA MotoGP track in a parade lap.

If you’re looking for a little something extra to do this October, why not take your Ducati machine for a lap of the COTA MotoGP circuit?

The exclusive 2021 Ducati Island Experience is officially back – and red riders looking for that extra zhuzh in the season’s activities will be able to celebrate motorcycle racing at one of the world’s most memorable and proudly red events. 

A view of the COTA MotoGP Ducati Island Experience 2019, front of the grandstand.

Held in Texas from October first to the third, the 2021 Ducati Island Experience boasts a variety of perks to red registrars. 

Complete a parade lap with your bike on the same pavement as racing icons and Ducati Corse riders Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, who will be present for a battle on the track with their Desmosedici GP beasties later in the event. 

A view of racing icons and Ducati Corse riders Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Corse riders Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia on their Desmosedici GP machines

Taste the Ducati hospitality with a complimentary antipasti dish and espressi, prepared by Ducati senior managers. 

There’s even a welcome gift, exclusive parking, a VIP Pit Lane walk (subject to confirmation of public access to Pit & Paddock Area), and a complimentary gear check included in the event’s highlights.

A view of attendees at the 2019 Ducati Island Experience, enjoying the Ducati lineup.

A heads up – naturally, in order to qualify for the red event, you must be dressed for the occasion. We’re not saying to play a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but no showing up on a 2022 Honda Monkey or a 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited – only Ducati riders will be applicable to enter the event. 

A view of three girls connected with riders attending the 2019 Ducati Island Experience

Let us know if you attend – we have a couple of Ducati riders here on the team who would love to hear all about it!

A lineup of Ducati riders at the 2019 Ducati Island Experience

For more information on tickets, make sure to head over to Ducati’s website.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *