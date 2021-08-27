2021 Ducati Island Experience Rolls Into October For Red Riders

If you’re looking for a little something extra to do this October, why not take your Ducati machine for a lap of the COTA MotoGP circuit?

The exclusive 2021 Ducati Island Experience is officially back – and red riders looking for that extra zhuzh in the season’s activities will be able to celebrate motorcycle racing at one of the world’s most memorable and proudly red events.

Held in Texas from October first to the third, the 2021 Ducati Island Experience boasts a variety of perks to red registrars.

Complete a parade lap with your bike on the same pavement as racing icons and Ducati Corse riders Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia, who will be present for a battle on the track with their Desmosedici GP beasties later in the event.

Taste the Ducati hospitality with a complimentary antipasti dish and espressi, prepared by Ducati senior managers.

There’s even a welcome gift, exclusive parking, a VIP Pit Lane walk (subject to confirmation of public access to Pit & Paddock Area), and a complimentary gear check included in the event’s highlights.

A heads up – naturally, in order to qualify for the red event, you must be dressed for the occasion. We’re not saying to play a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but no showing up on a 2022 Honda Monkey or a 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited – only Ducati riders will be applicable to enter the event.

Let us know if you attend – we have a couple of Ducati riders here on the team who would love to hear all about it!

For more information on tickets, make sure to head over to Ducati’s website.