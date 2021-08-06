America, Meet The 2022 Honda Monkey

Hide your bananas – Honda is officially adding the Monkey to America’s 2022 miniMoto category lineup.

What better way to usher in a fresh 2022 than with a 125cc punchy petrol pipe?

The 2022 Honda Monkey will be sliding into US markets with a brand spanking new engine – the same as the Honda Grom.

The trick is that this bike will have a higher 10.0:1 compression ratio, allowing the power to swing through a juicy 9.7 hp and 7.7 pound-feet of torque.

According to a report from MotorcycleCruiser, The engine will also feature a longer stroke and narrower bore – perfect for hooning around in the lower range of the power band.

Oh, and the pert little simian will also have an extra transmission gear; it can now count to five.

Who says monkeys can’t evolve?

Here’s a list of the Specs that we’ve got so far:

Engine: SOHC single-cylinder, air-cooled

Displacement: 125cc

HP: TBD

Torque: TBD

Transmission: 4-speed

Seat Height: 30.6”

Front Suspension: Non-adjustable 32mm inverted fork with 3.9” of travel

Rear Suspension: Twin Shock with 4.1” of travel

Fuel Capacity: 1.5 gal.

Wet Weight: ~232 lb.

The 2022 Honda Monkey comes in two colors – Pearl Black and Banana Yellow – and will be going for the nifty price of $4,199 USD.

Stay tuned for updates, and try not to have too much fun on these things (no guarantees).