The Spyder Goes Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T
The 2021 Can-Am line-up has plenty of exciting models in it, but the Spyder F3-T is particularly interesting. Unlike the other models in the Spyder F3 range, the F3-T takes the sporty three-wheeler and takes it into a more touring-focused direction. It’s a Spyder F3, but with all the comforts of a modern touring cruiser.
The Spyder F3-T draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. Like the F3-S variants, the F3-T has an uprated power output to the tune of 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft. That’s 10 horsepower more than the stock F3. To keep that power under control, Can-Am has given the F3-T a comprehensive Vehicle Stability System, and an Eco Mode too.
It also boasts a number of exciting touring-focused upgrades, including adjustable rear air suspension, cruise control, a large panoramic digital LCD dashboard, and a dynamic sports windshield. Other upgrades include BRP’s four-speaker audio system, 21 gallons of storage space, and a tow bar! All of these features are standard equipment on the Spyder F3-T.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-T is available in three color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Pearl White, or Liquid Titanium.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T starts at $21,499 USD / $26,899 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.1 gal (27 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
102.2 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,596 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|26.6 in. (675 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|948 lb (430 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Electronic cruise control
Sport windshield
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Glove box with usb port
Integrated hard-side luggage
Audio control keypad
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Videos
Links
