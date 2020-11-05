The Spyder Goes Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T

The 2021 Can-Am line-up has plenty of exciting models in it, but the Spyder F3-T is particularly interesting. Unlike the other models in the Spyder F3 range, the F3-T takes the sporty three-wheeler and takes it into a more touring-focused direction. It’s a Spyder F3, but with all the comforts of a modern touring cruiser.

The Spyder F3-T draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. Like the F3-S variants, the F3-T has an uprated power output to the tune of 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft. That’s 10 horsepower more than the stock F3. To keep that power under control, Can-Am has given the F3-T a comprehensive Vehicle Stability System, and an Eco Mode too.

It also boasts a number of exciting touring-focused upgrades, including adjustable rear air suspension, cruise control, a large panoramic digital LCD dashboard, and a dynamic sports windshield. Other upgrades include BRP’s four-speaker audio system, 21 gallons of storage space, and a tow bar! All of these features are standard equipment on the Spyder F3-T.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-T is available in three color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Pearl White, or Liquid Titanium.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T starts at $21,499 USD / $26,899 CAD.

General Info

  • Price: $21,499 USD / $26,899 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Semi-automatic transmission
    • Sport windshield
    • Panoramic digital instrumentation

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 948 lb (430 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm)

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Specifications

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
102.2 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,596 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 948 lb (430 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Electronic cruise control
Sport windshield
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Glove box with usb port
Integrated hard-side luggage
Audio control keypad

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T

