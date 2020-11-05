The Spyder Goes Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T

The 2021 Can-Am line-up has plenty of exciting models in it, but the Spyder F3-T is particularly interesting. Unlike the other models in the Spyder F3 range, the F3-T takes the sporty three-wheeler and takes it into a more touring-focused direction. It’s a Spyder F3, but with all the comforts of a modern touring cruiser.

The Spyder F3-T draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. Like the F3-S variants, the F3-T has an uprated power output to the tune of 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft. That’s 10 horsepower more than the stock F3. To keep that power under control, Can-Am has given the F3-T a comprehensive Vehicle Stability System, and an Eco Mode too.

It also boasts a number of exciting touring-focused upgrades, including adjustable rear air suspension, cruise control, a large panoramic digital LCD dashboard, and a dynamic sports windshield. Other upgrades include BRP’s four-speaker audio system, 21 gallons of storage space, and a tow bar! All of these features are standard equipment on the Spyder F3-T.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-T is available in three color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Pearl White, or Liquid Titanium.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-T starts at $21,499 USD / $26,899 CAD.

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 102.2 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,596 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 948 lb (430 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

