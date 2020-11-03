The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Offers Affordable Fun On Three Wheels

The Can-Am Ryker is an entry-level three-wheeled trike from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products and their sub-brand Can-Am Motorcycles. This low-cost machine is one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s affordable, powerful, and tremendous amounts of fun. What’s more, it’s versatile and highly customizable, with a configuration and displacement to suit almost any rider. For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available with two engine options:

The European-made Rotax ACE 600cc engine is a fuel-injected, in-line two-cylinder powerplant that produces 50 horsepower and 36.7 lb-ft of torque. It is a powerful but manageable engine that’s ideal for entry-level riders.

The Rotax ACE 900cc engine option is a fuel-injected triple-cylinder beast. It offers superior performance to the smaller engine, with 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque on tap. For riders who opt for the 900 cc engine, there are two selectable rider modes included: Eco and Sport. The Sport mode is ideal for those who enjoy drifting…

No matter what engine you choose, automatic CVT transmission comes as standard, offering easy twist-and-go riding, and an uncomplicated ride experience. In fact, “uncomplicated” is the buzzword here. The Ryker also features a low-maintenance experience thanks to the use of a drive shaft, and tool-free adjustability to allow for easy customization.

Other awesome features for this unique three-wheeler include traction control, ABS, a D.E.S.S (Digitally Encoded Security System) anti-theft system, and hill hold control.

For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available in over 22 different color options.

The 2021 Can-Am Ryker starts at $8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD.

2021 Can-Am Ryker

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Two available engine options: 600cc or 900cc
    • Twist and go CVT transmission
    • Over 100,000 possible configurations
    • Advanced VSS (Vehicle Stability System)

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 600cc / 900cc Rotax ACE engine
  • Horsepower: 50 HP / 82 HP
  • Torque: 36.7 lb-ft / 58.3 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 594 lbs (270 kg) / 616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 23.6 in (599mm) / 23.5 in (597mm)

Competitors

2021 Can-Am Ryker

2021 Can-Am Ryker Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
600 cc ROTAX 600 ACE / 900 cc ROTAX 900 ACE
Type
Rotax® 600 ACE™ in-line 2 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm)
Power
Ryker with 600 engine: 50 hp (37.3 kW) @ 7300 RPM
Ryker with 900 engine: 82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM
Torque Ryker with 600 engine: 36.7 ft-lb (49.7 Nm) @ 6000 RPM
Ryker with 900 engine: 58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission Automatic (CVT) with reverse function
Clutch
Final Drive

Chassis
Suspension Front Double wishbone
Suspension Rear Multi-link – mono swing arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers
Brakes Rear
220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper
Tires Front MC 145/60R16 66T
Tires Rear
MC 205/45R16 77T
Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 gal (20 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height Ryker with 600 engine: 23.6 in. (599 mm)
Ryker with 900 engine: 23.5 in. (597 mm)
Ground clearance
Ryker with 600 engine: 4.1 in. (104 mm)
Ryker with 900 engine: 4.0 in. (102 mm)
Dry weight Ryker with 600 engine: 594 lb (270 kg)
Ryker with 900 engine: 616 lb (280 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance

2021 Can-Am Ryker

2021 Can-Am Ryker Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Dual USB port
Glove box
Adaptive foam waterproof seat

2021 Can-Am Ryker Photos

2021 Can-Am Ryker
2021 Can-Am Ryker
2021 Can-Am Ryker
2021 Can-Am Ryker
2021 Can-Am Ryker

2021 Can-Am Ryker Videos

