The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Offers Affordable Fun On Three Wheels
Contents
The Can-Am Ryker is an entry-level three-wheeled trike from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products and their sub-brand Can-Am Motorcycles. This low-cost machine is one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s affordable, powerful, and tremendous amounts of fun. What’s more, it’s versatile and highly customizable, with a configuration and displacement to suit almost any rider. For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available with two engine options:
The European-made Rotax ACE 600cc engine is a fuel-injected, in-line two-cylinder powerplant that produces 50 horsepower and 36.7 lb-ft of torque. It is a powerful but manageable engine that’s ideal for entry-level riders.
The Rotax ACE 900cc engine option is a fuel-injected triple-cylinder beast. It offers superior performance to the smaller engine, with 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque on tap. For riders who opt for the 900 cc engine, there are two selectable rider modes included: Eco and Sport. The Sport mode is ideal for those who enjoy drifting…
No matter what engine you choose, automatic CVT transmission comes as standard, offering easy twist-and-go riding, and an uncomplicated ride experience. In fact, “uncomplicated” is the buzzword here. The Ryker also features a low-maintenance experience thanks to the use of a drive shaft, and tool-free adjustability to allow for easy customization.
Other awesome features for this unique three-wheeler include traction control, ABS, a D.E.S.S (Digitally Encoded Security System) anti-theft system, and hill hold control.
For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available in over 22 different color options.
The 2021 Can-Am Ryker starts at $8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Ryker in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
Competitors
2021 Can-Am Ryker Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
600 cc ROTAX 600 ACE / 900 cc ROTAX 900 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 600 ACE™ in-line 2 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm)
|Power
|
Ryker with 600 engine: 50 hp (37.3 kW) @ 7300 RPM
Ryker with 900 engine: 82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM
|Torque
|Ryker with 600 engine: 36.7 ft-lb (49.7 Nm) @ 6000 RPM
Ryker with 900 engine: 58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) with reverse function
|Clutch
|Final Drive
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double wishbone
|Suspension Rear
|Multi-link – mono swing arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|MC 145/60R16 66T
|Tires Rear
|
MC 205/45R16 77T
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.28 gal (20 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|Ryker with 600 engine: 23.6 in. (599 mm)
Ryker with 900 engine: 23.5 in. (597 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
Ryker with 600 engine: 4.1 in. (104 mm)
Ryker with 900 engine: 4.0 in. (102 mm)
|Dry weight
|Ryker with 600 engine: 594 lb (270 kg)
Ryker with 900 engine: 616 lb (280 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance
2021 Can-Am Ryker Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Dual USB port
Glove box
Adaptive foam waterproof seat
2021 Can-Am Ryker Photos
2021 Can-Am Ryker Videos
Links
No Comment