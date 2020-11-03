The 2021 Can-Am Ryker Offers Affordable Fun On Three Wheels

The Can-Am Ryker is an entry-level three-wheeled trike from Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products and their sub-brand Can-Am Motorcycles. This low-cost machine is one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s affordable, powerful, and tremendous amounts of fun. What’s more, it’s versatile and highly customizable, with a configuration and displacement to suit almost any rider. For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available with two engine options:

The European-made Rotax ACE 600cc engine is a fuel-injected, in-line two-cylinder powerplant that produces 50 horsepower and 36.7 lb-ft of torque. It is a powerful but manageable engine that’s ideal for entry-level riders.

The Rotax ACE 900cc engine option is a fuel-injected triple-cylinder beast. It offers superior performance to the smaller engine, with 82 horsepower and 58.5 lb-ft of torque on tap. For riders who opt for the 900 cc engine, there are two selectable rider modes included: Eco and Sport. The Sport mode is ideal for those who enjoy drifting…

No matter what engine you choose, automatic CVT transmission comes as standard, offering easy twist-and-go riding, and an uncomplicated ride experience. In fact, “uncomplicated” is the buzzword here. The Ryker also features a low-maintenance experience thanks to the use of a drive shaft, and tool-free adjustability to allow for easy customization.

Other awesome features for this unique three-wheeler include traction control, ABS, a D.E.S.S (Digitally Encoded Security System) anti-theft system, and hill hold control.

For 2021, the Can-Am Ryker is available in over 22 different color options.

The 2021 Can-Am Ryker starts at $8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD

$8,799 USD / $11,099 CAD Key Features: Two available engine options: 600cc or 900cc Twist and go CVT transmission Over 100,000 possible configurations Advanced VSS (Vehicle Stability System)

Main Specs Engine type: 600cc / 900cc Rotax ACE engine

600cc / 900cc Rotax ACE engine Horsepower: 50 HP / 82 HP

50 HP / 82 HP Torque: 36.7 lb-ft / 58.3 lb-ft

36.7 lb-ft / 58.3 lb-ft Dry Weight: 594 lbs (270 kg) / 616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

594 lbs (270 kg) / 616 lbs (280 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 23.6 in (599mm) / 23.5 in (597mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

2021 Can-Am Ryker Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 600 cc ROTAX 600 ACE / 900 cc ROTAX 900 ACE Type Rotax® 600 ACE™ in-line 2 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control

Rotax® 900 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 2.9 x 2.7 in. (74 x 69.7 mm) Power Ryker with 600 engine: 50 hp (37.3 kW) @ 7300 RPM

Ryker with 900 engine: 82 hp (61.1 kW) @ 8000 RPM Torque Ryker with 600 engine: 36.7 ft-lb (49.7 Nm) @ 6000 RPM

Ryker with 900 engine: 58.3 ft-lb (79.1 Nm) @ 6500 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Automatic (CVT) with reverse function Clutch Final Drive Chassis Suspension Front Double wishbone Suspension Rear Multi-link – mono swing arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers Brakes Rear 220 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper Tires Front MC 145/60R16 66T Tires Rear MC 205/45R16 77T Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 gal (20 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 92.6 x 59.4 x 41.8 in. (2,352 x 1,509 x 1,062 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height Ryker with 600 engine: 23.6 in. (599 mm)

Ryker with 900 engine: 23.5 in. (597 mm) Ground clearance Ryker with 600 engine: 4.1 in. (104 mm)

Ryker with 900 engine: 4.0 in. (102 mm) Dry weight Ryker with 600 engine: 594 lb (270 kg)

Ryker with 900 engine: 616 lb (280 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 1-year BRP Limited Warranty with 1-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. terms available from 12 to 36 months with roadside assistance

2021 Can-Am Ryker Features

Features 2 halogen headlamps (55 W)

Front fenders with integrated LED lights

Dual USB port

Glove box

Adaptive foam waterproof seat



2021 Can-Am Ryker Photos

2021 Can-Am Ryker Videos

