I Was Invited to Royal Enfield’s Guerilla 450 Event, Can-Am Debuts their MY2026 Lineup

This week, amongst the mundanities of the Powersports industry (if you can even label our badass happenings “mundane”), I had the pleasure of attending Royal Enfield’s Guerilla 450 event. The memories have created a time capsule of brilliance in what is otherwise a cool retreat toward the end of the riding season and a lovely accompaniment to the following newsie list:

Can-Am has officially released its MY2026 lineup!

Norton is preparing to release a bike, and we’ll know more beyond the short film they just shared with us today when the thing reveals itself on November 4th.

Husqvarna has debuted its 2026 Dual-Sport FE 501s

Royla Enfield’s Guerilla 450 is poised to make a ruckus in the trending 350-500cc segment.

Let’s start by diving into Can-Am’s 2026 lineup, shall we? 🙂

Can-Am Reveals MY2026 Lineup

Models Include Spyder, Canyon, and Ryker 3-Wheel Vehicles

A view of a Spyder in Can-Am’s 2026 lineup. Media contributed by Can-Am’s press release.

Can-Am has done us a solid with their 2025 model lineup. This is a company that has emphasized, time and time again, that their focus is set on prioritizing rider feedback in order to improve the next year’s product refresh, and this year is no different.

The 3-wheel vehicle lineup for 2026 offers the usual new colors and a more laid-back list of major mechanical overhauls this year (nonw); considering last year’s improvements, we consider this appropriate. In the meantime, MY2026 focus is all about style, versatility, and giving riders the freedom to make their machine their own… something we can always get behind.

Elsa Vilarinho, Director of Global Marketing, Can-Am On-Road at BRP, sums up as much in the following coverage:

“2025 was a strong year for the Can-Am 3-wheel vehicle lineup with the introduction of the Can-Am Canyon. The response from riders has been incredible, and as we look to 2026, we’re building on that momentum and leaning into what our riders want most for the entire lineup – style, versatility, and the freedom to make their vehicle their own.” – Elsa Vilarinho, Director of Global Marketing, Can-Am On-Road at BRP ( Can-Am )

While Can-Am’s cushy Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky is now available in a striking Mars Red Metallic, we’re told by Can Am’s press release kit that the Spyder F3 Limited Special Series now shares the same color to accompany LED fog lights as standard. The sportier F3-S is, of course, no more perfect in Circuit Yellow Metallic than usual, but the aesthetic is appreciated.

Adventure seekers will be pleased to know the Can-Am Canyon returns unchanged with its three distinct trims and boatload of attitude, while the crowd-fave Ryker lineup sees an introduction of three new panel colorways: Crimson Rush, Peachy Frenzy, and Cotton Candy (the last being a delightful nod to a color proposed by the Women of On-Road community!).

Thanks to Can Am’s continued community support, the company also offers its jaw-dropping catalogue of over 250 accessories, ensuring everybody scoots into the new year with the newest package of customization possible.

We gusta.

For a detailed look at the new colors and refined offerings for the 2026 Can-Am Spyder, Canyon, and Ryker, be sure to check out the official press release on the Can-Am website:

Rumor Has It: Something’s Coming for Norton’s Lineup

Short Film Shows November 4 Deadline

Our fellow friends across the pond have been cooking up one hell of a bike debut, and if the carbon fiber is any indicator, this beauty is going to take her Brit crowds by storm.

This news comes via a short film that debuted to Norton’s YouTube page recently; in the film (posted above), Norton Motorcycles shows off a November 4th reveal – a deadline that just so happens to coincide with the world-renowned EICMA show in Milan, Italy, which starts just two days afterward.

While the teaser film is short and doesn’t reveal much, it does offer glimpses of a bike’s silhouette, marked in deep charcoal grey; the initial images also show off what appear to be fairing aerodynamic/style vents, and the residual images hint at a gas tank.

The film is an utterly unfair yet tantalizing glimpse into Norton’s future, marking a pivotal step in Norton’s resurgence under its new ownership. With the brand’s message declaring, “Norton’s resurgence! A new era begins,” it’s clear that this is more than just a simple model launch. We’re convinced that this mystery bike is likely going to be one of the first in a series of six new models Norton has planned to release over the next three years, but only time will tell!

For a company that’s been rebuilding quietly for some time, a grand debut at EICMA would be a powerful statement. We’re on the edge of our seats to see what Norton has in store for us this November!

Husqvarna Refreshes Dual-Sport FE 501s for 2026 Model Year

New Components, Tweaked Suspension

A view of Husqvarna’s motocross lineup for 2026. Media sourced from Husqvarna.

Husqvarna is getting its dual-sport 2026 FE 501s ready for a new era of scoots, and we’re drooling at the promises for best-in-class performance and an impressive list of race-tested components.

According to Husqvarna’s press release kit, the FE 501 is getting a fresh look with new graphics, radiator shrouds, a rear fender, and updated fork guards. Beyond the typical, Swedish-inspired aesthetics, the bike boasts improved durability with a new fuel line protector, a redesigned fuel tank for maximized fuel consumption, and a new threaded radiator cap for easier coolant inspection.

The biggest updates, however, are in the suspension. Husqvarna has made several technical changes to the WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks, which now show off polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for improved damping. New compression and rebound settings have also been added to both the forks and the WP XACT rear shock to refine the overall handling and maintain chassis balance.

Add high-end Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems, ProTaper handlebars, and Continental TKC 80 tires, and the 2026 FE 501s is built for a brilliant riding experience on any terrain. You can expect to see this machine arrive at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting in the fall of 2025; not long now!

For an additional, detailed look at the new 2026 Husqvarna FE 501s and all its updates, be sure to also check out the full report covered on Motorcycle.com:

Royal Enfield and the Guerilla 450

Roadster + Big Yank = Happy Place

Amanda Quick on a Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 in Wisconsin, prior to the bike’s debut. August 18, 2025. Photo credit reserved for Royal Enfield.

Last week, I had the immense pleasure of spending a full day riding Royal Enfield’s stunning new Guerrilla 450 from their North American base in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The memories included an opportunity to ride with the very engineers who poured their hearts into this machine – a bike that, in my humble opinion, perfectly represents a trending part of our industry: Big yank at an accessible price point.

Royal Enfield officially launched this modern naked roadster with the same beautiful Sherpa 450 engine platform as the Himalayan 450. Yes, I was able to ride a Sherpa 450 engine tuned for roadster performance.

And it’s just as good as you think it is.

As Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director at Eicher Motors Ltd., puts it:

“The Guerrilla 450 is an absolutely gorgeous and mechanically characterful motorcycle. Built on the same platform as the Himalayan, but precisely attuned to the performance needs of a roadster, it’s exciting to ride both at everyday speeds as well as when revved through the paces on full-gas. The engine, the chassis, the riding position, and the superlative handling of the motorcycle all come together to truly create a riding experience that is the culmination of much more than the sum of its parts.” – Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director at Eicher Motors Ltd.( Royal Enfield )

The best part of this bike, for me, was the hilarious amount of yank in second gear; engineer Ed Cobb had mentioned that the most common area for their customers to ask for extra torque was in the city-friendly second and third gears. As such, our entire posse of fifteen-odd Guerilla 450 riders found great fun winding about the Wisconsin topography, despite the engine’s rating of 39.48 horsepower. Put bluntly, over 85% of that torque was available from just 3000 rpm, and we used every Newton meter of that grunt!

A view of the RENA crew at Royal Enfield’s Guerilla 450 event. Media sourced from Ryoal Enfield.

It was also great to reconnect with Nathan Kolbe, Head of Marketing for the Americas Region, who shared his enthusiasm for the bike’s launch by stating the following in the bike’s press release kit:

“We’re thrilled to share our take on modern roasters with the North American market. With versatility, stability, and easy maneuverability, this is a bike built to handle the urban chaos of the city and deliver a pleasant riding experience at higher speeds on country roads and interstates. It performs for the seasoned rider but also allows you to grow in confidence as someone new to the sport. It’s a vision of a roadster that we believe is going to really resonate with the North American riders of 2025.” – Nathan Kolbe, Head of Marketing for the Americas Region ( Royal Enfield )

The Guerrilla 450’s chassis is engineered for agility and quick handling, with a dynamic frame geometry, a low seat, and mid-set footpegs for a comfortable, upright stance. While a 43mm telescopic front fork and linkage-type mono-shock rear suspension boost rider confidence, obligatory 17-inch tubeless tires roll out a responsive Engine Management System, ride-by-wire technology with Performance and Eco modes, and the Tripper Dash with Google Maps integration.

For those looking to add a personal touch, an impressive range of over 20 genuine motorcycle accessories have been made for this bike, including a cool flat-track inspired kit.

I was told that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available now in Smoke Silver, Playa Black, and Brava Blue, but it’s the Playa Black I fell in love with – and bottom line, it was an honor to be able to experience a machine that I feel truly embodies the character and defiance that Royal Enfield is known for.

You crushed it, Royal Enfield. While Can Am and Husqvarna show off a bevy of 2026 beauties, I had the distinct pleasure of taking Royal Enfield’s Guerilla 450 for a spin this past weekend.

For more information about Royal Enfield and the Guerilla 450, please check with your local dealer or visit their website

*Media sourced from Can Am, Norton Motorcycles’ media on YouTube, Husqvarna, and Royal Enfield*