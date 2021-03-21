The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 Goes from the Dealer to the Track in One Easy Step

The 2021 RSV4 Factory 1100 is Aprilia’s top-of-the-line superbike, as close to a race bike as a consumer can buy. A new double-fairing design eliminates the need for external winglets while improving engine cooling and downforce critical for stable high-speed performance. The RSV4 Factory is the ultimate expression of the 2021 Aprilia lineup, and it will be available in the US starting from March and in Canada starting April 2021.

The heart of any superbike is its engine, and for 2021 Aprilia bumps the displacement from 1,077 to 1,099cc, claiming an output of 217 BHP. What they call the bike’s “narrow V-4” is most likely another iteration of their well-tested 65-degree V-4.

While the larger TFT dash and slick, three-LED headlight that lights up the inside of a turn will no doubt attract attention from riders who expect those things to appear on new models. The most important upgrades come from the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system, which gets a new Marelli ECU and six-axis inertial system. Three track modes join three street modes, and riders can customize two and one of the modes, respectively. While the chassis remains largely the same, the swingarm has been lightened and redesigned thanks to Aprilia’s MotoGP experience, better allowing the rider to take advantage of the Ride-by-Wire modes, traction, and wheelie control, ABS, and other electronic aids.

The Italian-made RSV4 Factory 1100 comes equipped with Brembo Stylema brakes, forged aluminum wheels, and a semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension. Ergonomics are improved thanks to a newly-designed fuel tank and seat, which Aprilia says allows the rider to take a more natural, relaxed riding position. The more wallet-friendly RSV4 RR lacks the high-end parts of the Factory.

The RSV4 Factory starts at $25,999 USD / $27,495 CAD. The RSV4 starts at $18,999 USD / $20,995 CAD.

Three riding modes for street, plus three for the track New swingarm design based on MotoGP experience Forged aluminum wheels, semi-active Ohlins suspension

Main Specs Engine: 1099cc 65-degree V-twin

1099cc 65-degree V-twin Power: 217 BHP

217 BHP Torque: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Wet Weight: Not provided by manufacturer

