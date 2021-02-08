The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a Track Day Weapon

The Japanese-made 2021 Ninja H2R is Kawasaki’s version of bringing out the bigger hammer. Powered by a Supercharged, 998cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC 16-valve In-line four-cylinder engine, the flagship model for Kawasaki puts out a mind-blowing 310 [email protected] 14,000 rpm and 121.5 lb-ft @ 12,500 rpm. Reaching such lofty heights keeps the H2R as a track day weapon, Kawasaki has not attempted to make it road legal.

With the ability to create such incredible power figures, it is a given that the Ninja H2R would have incredible high-speed abilities. The H2R styling is a masterclass in motorcycle aerodynamics, function over form leads the way. It is not a traditionally sexy supersport bike, it is more of an in-your-face, I-think-I-just-may-eat-you-and-I-am-starting-with-your-soul, kind of attractive. From the saddle, with the air rushing past the perfect protected bubble you are in as you rip down the back straight at over 300 kph, looks won’t matter, just the function of all those winglets keeping the bike firmly planted.

With every single piece of high tech engineering magic on this bike, you will look like Jordan Szoke turning laps. Hiding under all that carbon fiber lurks, 9 levels of traction control, launch control, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System, adjustable engine braking, Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software takes feedback from the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and can stabilize every movement through the corners. It’s Kawasaki’s finest achievement painted in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black.

The H2R remains unchanged in the 2021 line up, including the difficulty of finding one. As Kawasaki states, “Order period is now closed.” Maybe you can be among the fortunate few to find this big hammer and beat the track into submission.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R starts at $55,000 USD / $61,700 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $55,500 USD / $61,700 CAD Key Features: Supercharged Track-only; not road legal Advanced electronics package (Launch control, cornering control, 9-step traction control) Intelligent ABS

Main Specs Engine: 998cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder

998cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder Power: 310 Hp

310 Hp Torque: 121.5 lb-ft

121.5 lb-ft Wet Weight: 476.3 lb

476.3 lb Seat Height: 32.7 in Competitors 2020 Ducati Panigale V4R

2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

2021 BMW M 1000 RR

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 998 cc, Liquid -cooled, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC, 16-valve Power 310 Hp Bore x Stroke 76.0 x 55.0mm Compression Ratio 8.3:1 Fuel System DFI® with 50mm throttle bodies (4) with dual injection ; Kawasaki Supercharger Starter Electric Maximum Torque 121.5 lb-ft @ 12,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed, return, dog-ring Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs/4.7 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak®, Öhlins TTX36 gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir, 22-way compression and rebound damping and adjustability, and hand-turn spring preload adjustability and top-outspring/5.3 in Brakes Front Dual radial-mount, opposed 4-piston Brembo Stylema® calipers, dual semi-floating 330mm discs, KIBS ABS Brakes Rear Opposed 2-piston calipers, single 250mm disc, KIBS ABS Tires Front 120/60 17 Bridgestone Racing Battlax V01F Slick, Soft Tires Rear 190/65 17 Bridgestone Racing Battlax V01R Slick, Medium Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal Color Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.5 in Overall Width 33.5 in Overall Height 45.7 in Wheelbase 57.1 in Ground Clearance 5.1 in Seat Height 32.7 in Curb Weight 476.3 lb** WARRANTY Warranty N/A Extension N/A

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R Features

Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced.

While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Electronic Throttle Valves Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. The system also makes a significant contribution to reduced emissions.

Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.



Kawasaki Engine Brake Control The Kawasaki Engine Brake Control system allows riders to select the amount of engine braking they prefer. When the system is activated, the engine braking effect is reduced, providing less interference when riding on the track.



KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode) Designed to assist riders by optimizing acceleration from a stop, KLCM electronically manages engine output to minimize wheel spin when moving off. With the clutch lever pulled in and the system activated, engine speed is limited to a determined speed while the rider holds the throttle open. Once the rider releases the clutch lever to engage the clutch, engine speed is allowed to increase, but power is regulated to minimize wheel spin and help keep the front wheel on the ground. The system disengages automatically once a predetermined speed has been reached, or when the rider shifts into third gear. Depending on the model, riders can choose from multiple modes, each offering a progressively greater level of intrusion.



KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software and feedback from a compact IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that gives an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, KCMF monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner – from entry, through the apex, to corner exit – modulating brake force and engine power to facilitate smooth transition from acceleration to braking and back again, and to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner. The systems that KCMF oversees vary by model, but may include:

• S-KTRC/KTRC (including traction management and wheel lift management)

• KLCM (including traction management and wheel lift management)

– Designed to optimize acceleration from a stop

• KIBS (including pitching management and corner braking management)

• Kawasaki Engine Brake Control



KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) KTRC, Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system provides both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind to negotiate slippery surfaces with confidence. Multiple rider-selectable modes (the number of modes varies by model) offer progressively greater levels of intrusion to suit the riding situation and rider preference.

Less intrusive modes maintain optimum traction during cornering. Designed with sport riding in mind, they facilitate acceleration out of corners by maximizing forward drive from the rear wheel. And because Kawasaki’s sophisticated software bases its dynamic analysis on the chassis’ orientation relative to the track surface (rather than relative to a horizontal plane), it is able to take into account corner camber, gradient, etc., and adapt accordingly.

In the more intrusive modes (and for some models, in any mode), when excessive wheel spin is detected, engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained, effectively enabling riders to negotiate both short, slippery patches (train tracks or manhole covers) and extended stretches of bad roads (wet pavement, cobblestone, gravel) with confidence.

Models equipped with IMU incorporate chassis-orientation feedback to offer even more precise management.



Supercharged Engine Drawing on the know-how and technology possessed by the Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI), Kawasaki’s supercharged engine delivers high engine output while maintaining a compact design. The key to achieving this incredible performance lies in the engine’s supercharger – a motorcycle-specific unit designed completely in-house with technology from the Kawasaki Gas Turbine & Machinery Company, Aerospace Company and Corporate Technology Division. One of the greatest benefits of designing the supercharger in-house and tailoring its design to match the engine’s characteristics was that engineers were able to achieve high-efficiency operation over a wide range of conditions – something that would not have been possible by simply dropping in or trying to adapt an aftermarket automotive supercharger. The importance of high efficiency in a supercharger is that, as the air is compressed, power-robbing heat gain is minimal. And while many superchargers are able to offer high-efficiency operation in a very limited range of conditions, the Kawasaki supercharger offers high efficiency over a wide range of pressure ratios and flow rates – meaning over a wide range of engine speeds and vehicle speeds. This wide range of efficient operation (similar to having a wide power band) easily translates to strong acceleration. The supercharger’s high efficiency and minimal heat gain also meant that an intercooler was unnecessary, greatly saving weight and space, and enabling the engine’s compact design.



