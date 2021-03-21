The 2021 Aprilia RS 660: High technology and Stunning Looks at a Middleweight Price

Aprilia Motorcycles says “If you want to go unnoticed, this is not the bike for you,” and as far as the 600cc sport bike segment goes, they could well be right. With its exposed aluminum frame, chunky asymmetrical swing arm and modern body work, the RS 660 stands out in Aprilia’s 2021 lineup as a middleweight champ.

The Italian-made RS 660 is packed with technology and rider aids, including the latest Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) package, a six-axis IMU playing a part in traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Add to that three riding modes, engine brake control, a quick shifter, and even cruise control to make long rides a bit easier on the right wrist.

The liquid-cooled 659cc parallel twin engine puts out a claimed 100 horsepower, peaking at over 10,000 RPM; torque is a claimed 50 foot-pounds at 8,500 RPM. Twin 48mm throttle bodies feed gas and air to the cylinders, and four-piston Brembo brakes bring high-end stopping power to the whole package. The 41mm USD fork is fully adjustable, while the rear shock is adjustable for rebound and spring preload. All of this comes in a package with a wet weight of 403 pounds.

As with other Aprilia motorcycles, riders can use Aprilia’s smartphone app to manage the bike’s optional multimedia platform. Aprilia MIA as it’s known enables the rider to use voice controls to make phone calls or listen to music using handlebar controls and even use phone-based navigation, which displays on the bike’s dash. The app will also store trip and telemetry data.

Perhaps the best aspect of the RS 660 is it’s not expected to have just a limited release outside the US meant strictly to satisfy homologation requirements for FIM. It should be available just about everywhere.

The 2021 Aprilia RS 660 starts at $11,299 USD / $14,200 CAD (estimated).

2021 Aprilia RS 660 Specifications

From Aprilia

ENGINE Engine 659cc parallel-twin Engine Power 100 HP Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Fuel System Airbox with front air vent. Two 48 mm throttle bodies, Ride-by-wire management Starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission Six gears with Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) up and down system Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Kayaba Ø 41 mm upside down fork with top out spring, Aluminium pins to fasten radial callipers. Rebound,

compression and spring pre-load adjustment. 120 mm wheel travel. Suspension Rear Asymmetrical aluminium swingarm. Single shock and top out spring with rebound and spring pre-load

adjustment. 130 mm wheel travel Brakes Front 320 mm diameter double disc. Brembo radial callipers with 4 horizontally opposed 32 mm pistons. Radial

pump and metal braided brake hose Brakes Rear 220 mm diameter disc; Brembo calliper with two 34 mm separate pistons. Pump with integrated tank and

metal braided hose Front Wheel 3.5”x17” aluminium alloy wheel. Tubeless radial tyre: 120/70 ZR 17” Rear Wheel 5.5”x17” aluminium alloy wheel. Tubeless radial tyre: 180/55 ZR 17 (alternatively 180/60 ZR17) Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres (including 4-litre reserve) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Saddle Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height 32.3 inches (820 mm) Wet Weight 183 Kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Aprilia RS 660 Features

APRC SYSTEM Originally developed for use in racing then fine-tuned for the road, the APRC system is an advanced electronic control solution. It is a total package designed to ensure safety on roads and improved performance on the track. The RS 660 boasts the latest APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package of electronic controls. This advanced inertial six-axis navigation system uses internal gyroscopes and acceleration sensors to understand the engine’s status as it relates to the road in real time and provide instant adjustments to help improve performance and safety. An evolution of a system that was designed for highest-level racing, the RS 660’s APRC package includes: ATC: Aprilia Traction Control, adjustable traction control based on precise, high-performance operating logic.

AWC: Aprilia Wheelie Control

ACC: Aprilia Cruise Control which maintains your set speed without touching the throttle.

AQS: Aprilia Quick Shift, an electronic gear system that enables extremely fast gear shifts without closing the throttle or using the clutch. It also includes a downshift function for changing down without touching the clutch. Also available as an optional extra is a software that enables you to implement a reverse shift pattern without having to substitute any parts.

AEB: Aprilia Engine Brake, for controlling engine braking when closing the throttle down.

AEM: Aprilia Engine Map, with a range of different maps that vary engine power output and character.

ABS: with cornering functionality and 3 adjustable levels



2021 Aprilia RS 660 Photos

2021 Aprilia RS 660 Videos

