2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro are all aimed at the road-going adventurer. While they are capable of off-roading, the primary objective is adventure touring. All three models share the same engine as the base Tiger 900, an 888cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline triple producing 94 HP and 64 lbs-ft of torque.

The Tiger 900 GT comes standard with a 7 inch TFT screen, fully adjustable rear Marzocchi suspension, and dynamic cornering ABS and traction control. The 900 GT also provides endurance and touring-oriented modes on the TFT, including trip meters, clock, and a variety of user selectable items to configure the main screen.

The Tiger 900 GT Low is the 900 GT, except with a seat that is 2 inches lower than the 31 inch seat of the 900 GT.

The Tiger 900 GT Pro has all the features of the 900 GT, but adds on electronically adjustable rear Marzocchi suspension, smartphone integration, and a quickshifter with Triumph Shift Assist. There is also a special GT Pro “sport” rider mode that gives the throttle a little more pep and turns the traction control down a little, to get a better feel when carving up a couple of corners.

The 2020 Tirumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Low start at $14,300 US/$16,400 CDN. The 2020 Tirumph Tiger 900 GT Pro starts at $16,200 US/$18,900 CDN.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 14,300 US/$16,400 CDN

14,300 US/$16,400 CDN Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel-injected

Key Specs Engine type : 888 cc, Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

: 888 cc, Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power: 93.9 HP

93.9 HP Dry weight: 423 lbs (192 kg)

423 lbs (192 kg) Seat height: 31.88-32.67 in (810-830 mm) Key Competitors Honda NC750X

BMW F850 GS

Yamaha Tracer 900

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 888cc, Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power 95 HP Bore x Stroke 78 mm x 61.9 mm Compression Ratio 11.27:1 Fuel System Multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi 45 mm upside down forks, non-adjustable. Suspension Rear Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment, 6.69 in (170 mm) rear wheel travel. Brakes Front Twin 320 mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4-piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255 mm disc. Brembo single-piston sliding caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-19 Tires Rear 150/70R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 US gal (20 L) Color Red, Black, White ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 32.67 in (830 mm) Height Without Mirror 55.51-57.48 in (1,410-1,460 mm) Wheelbase 61.25 in (1,556 mm) Trail 5.24 in (133.3 mm) Seat Height 31.88-32.67 in (810-830 mm) Dry Weight 423 lbs (192 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro Features

EXCITING ADVENTURE OPTIONS Do you want a powerful new Adventure bike with all the road-going technology, capability and comfort you’ll ever need? Then the Tiger 900 GT is perfectly set up for your needs. Or do you want all that plus the added off-road capability to negotiate even the most extreme adventures with confidence? If so, the Tiger 900 Rally range is the perfect choice for you. The Tiger 900 GT – Built for maximum urban adventure, proper long-distance travel and everything in between, the GT range has all the performance, equipment and technology to approach every ride with confidence and excitement. The Tiger 900 Rally – Our most advanced dual-purpose motorcycles, built for maximum off-road adventure and all-day riding capability, control and comfort, the Tiger 900 Rally range sets a new benchmark for handling, specification and style.

NEW 900cc TRIPLE ENGINE A larger capacity new 900cc triple engine brings improved performance to the Tiger 900. A new firing order was incorporated for a more engaged Tiger riding experience giving up to 9% more power across the rev range and a high-overall-peak power of 94 HP @ 8,750 rpm, plus 10% more peak torque than the Tiger 800 predecessor. The Tiger 900’s new T-plane triple crank and new 1,3,2 firing order has improved the character, off-road feel and on road performance of the engine and gives a more aggressive and engaging T-plane triple soundtrack with a more distinctive triple bark. There’s also enhanced cooling performance from an all-new twin radiator set-up which improves air-flow management to reduce the ambient heat levels felt by the rider and reduce the volume of coolant. For added convenience, the new Tiger 900 range has a more easily accessible air filter.

ALL-NEW CLASS-DEFINING CHASSIS Maximum agility and capability with exceptional handling – The new Tiger 900 is lighter overall by up to 11 pounds. The combination of new lightweight modular frame, new lighter weight engine, high-specification suspension and premium category-leading Brembo brakes delivers a significant improvement in agility and capability, ensuring exceptional handling in all riding scenarios. Each Tiger 900’s center of gravity was revised, moving 1.57 inches forward and 0.78 inches down compared with the predecessor 800 to deliver an enhanced weight distribution between the front and rear wheel and better low speed balance in all riding scenarios, all while maintaining the Tigers’ excellent ground clearance. Improved ergonomics – Narrower standover width improves rider comfort, particularly when stop-start riding. Handlebars are now 0.39 inches closer to the rider giving a more comfortable upright riding position, and dedicated footrest positions for each Tiger 900 model are optimized for the style of riding. Adjustable seat height – All models feature a built-in, easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism which enables the rider to change the seat height by 0.78 inches to their preferred setup. The Tiger 900, Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro have an 31.88 – 32.67-inch seat height; the Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro have an 33.46 – 34.25-inch seat height; and the Tiger 900 GT Low Ride Height version has a 29.92 – 30.70-inch seat height.

TAILORED SUSPENSION AND BRAKES SETUPS Tiger 900 and Tiger 900 GT – The models have a tailored suspension setup developed to deliver a ride that raises the bar in the middleweight Adventure segment. The 900 and GT models have Marzocchi 45mm upside down cartridge front forks that deliver 7.08-inches (180mm) wheel travel. On the GT and GT Pro models, these have manually adjustable compression and rebound damping. The Rear Suspension Unit delivers 6.69-inches (170mm) wheel travel, and is manually adjustable for preload and rebound damping on the GT model. The top-spec GT Pro RSU features a new electronically adjustable suspension setup, developed in collaboration with Marzocchi. Tiger 900 Rally – To reflect the advanced off-road performance of the Tiger 900 Rally range, the ultimate in suspension capability is delivered by a Showa suspension setup. Both Rally models have 45mm Showa upside down cartridge forks with manual adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping, and 9.44-inches (240mm) wheel travel. On the rear there is a gas pressurized RSU, adjustable for preload and rebound damping, with 9.05-inches (230mm) rear wheel travel. All the bikes in the new Tiger 900 lineup feature a category-leading brake setup with top-spec Brembo Stylema® brakes. These are Brembo’s highest performing calipers – lightweight, compact, and carefully-sculpted. The reduced volume around the pistons and brake pads reduces the internal space occupied by brake fluid to deliver a more immediate response, and the increased airflow around the brake pads help the calipers cool quicker for even better performance.

STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY A host of technology innovations were included on this new Tiger 900 range of motorcycles. The mid- and top-spec Tiger 900 GT and Rally models feature new full-color 7-inch TFT instruments which display comprehensive ride information, plus new optimized cornering ABS and traction control for improved safety. The range offers up to six riding modes to tailor your ride depending on your needs, and core technology for all GT and Rally models is set at a high level, including all-LED lighting, heated grips, cruise control, handguards, and secure cell phone storage with charging. Top-spec technology for the GT Pro and Rally Pro models includes the integrated My Triumph connectivity system with Bluetooth® module fitted as standard, enabling phone and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control via the switch cubes and displayed on the TFT instruments. There is also Triumph Shift Assist that allows up and down gear changes without the use of the clutch, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System for added rider safety and convenience. In addition, heated rider and pillion seats, and LED fog lights are fitted as standard.

ALL-NEW AGGRESSIVE STYLE AND ATTITUDE As well as an all-new design, new premium bodywork reflects revised finishes and cleaner lines that give the Tiger 900 a more distinctive and dominant adventure stance, with each model having enhanced details and touches that amplify their dual road and off-road bias. Emphasizing its all-road capability and exceptional agility, the new Tiger 900 has a narrow standover width and is designed with a lighter front-end, reduced bodywork scale, more aggressively styled fuel tank and advanced, lightweight frame. The GT and Rally ranges come in three premium color schemes: Pure White, Sapphire Black and Korosi Red color options for the GT and GT Pro; and Pure White, Sapphire Black and Matte Khaki color options for the Rally and Rally Pro. The base Tiger 900 model is available in Pure White.

GENUINE ACCESSORIES Add to your adventure with two inspiration kits and over 65 genuine Triumph accessories designed to enhance your Tiger 900’s practicality, comfort, performance and style, including an all new range of luggage and protection accessories. The Trekker inspiration kit brings together a superb choice of luggage and touring adventure accessories that are perfect for the Tiger 900 GT range, while the Expedition inspiration kit showcases the incredible off-road capability of the Tiger 900 Rally range.

ACCESSIBLE LOW RIDE HEIGHT OPTION The Tiger 900 GT model is also available in an even more accessible Low Ride Height version. A host of interrelated design features including dedicated forks and RSU and a uniquely tuned suspension setup enabled a seat height that is 1.96 inches lower than the standard Tiger 900. As with all Tiger 900 bikes, this model has a built-in 0.78-inch seat height adjustment which means the Tiger 900 GT LRH seat height range is 29.92 – 30.70 inches instead of the standard 31.88 – 32.67 inches.

TOP-SPEC EXTRA FEATURES If you’re considering a top-spec Tiger 900 ride, these are the additional ‘Pro’ features you’ll enjoy. Tiger 900 GT Pro Features – A new electronically controlled Rear Suspension Unit which allows the rider to set the rear suspension preload and damping via the TFT instruments, with four preload settings: Rider, Rider & Luggage, Rider & Pillion, and Rider & Luggage & Pillion. This can be combined with nine different damping levels to find the perfect combination for your riding adventures. Unique to the top-spec Pro, new Triumph Shift Assist enables smooth and comfortable up and down clutchless gear changes. There’s also a fifth riding mode, so as well as GT-standard Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport modes, the GT Pro has an extremely useful Rider-Programmable mode to precisely tailor the bike’s setup to your riding needs. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) alerts the rider if tire pressure falls below optimum levels and is a standard feature on the top-spec Tiger 900 GT Pro. Additionally, the integrated My Triumph connectivity system is a standard feature which enables phone, GoPro and GPS use, while heated rider and pillion seats maximize comfort, and illuminated switches provide an extra style and convenience in low-light situations. Tiger 900 Rally Pro Features – Unique to the top-spec Pro models, the new Triumph Shift Assist ensures smooth comfortable changes with up and down clutchless gear changes. While the Rally model has four riding modes (Road, Rain, Off-Road and Sport), the Rally Pro has two additional riding modes – Rider-Programmable and Off-Road Pro – which deliver a precision riding setup for even more extreme off-road riding and advanced adventure capability. Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) alerts the rider if tire pressure falls below optimum levels and is a standard feature on the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro. To complete your top-spec Tiger 900 ride, the Rally Pro features the integrated My Triumph connectivity system, heated rider and pillion seats, and innovative backlit switches for an extra premium ride.



2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro Photos

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, 900 GT Low, and 900 GT Pro Videos

Triumph Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube