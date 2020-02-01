Classic Looks, Modern Tech: The 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of Royal Enfield’s recently re-introduced models; a classic-looking twin with an old-school UJM vibe, all wrapped in a modern package with a reasonable price tag. It takes its inspiration from the 60s INT60 icon, which saw successful sales along the West Coast back in the day. The modern version is a little different, but no less characterful.

In terms of styling and attitude, the Interceptor 650 ticks all of the right boxes. It fuses British roadster qualities with the passion and enthusiasm of a classic desert sled, and the result is a thing to behold. It looks great, but it’s also practical and designed to be ridden. The Interceptor 650 features wide braced handlebars for improved riding ergonomics, classic 18-inch spoked alloy rims, Pirelli Phantom SportComp rubber, Brembo-derived brakes with Bosch dual-channel ABS.

The new engine is a 648cc parallel-twin that offers practical power delivery for a number of applications, from start/stop city riding to cruising the open roads. Maximum power is 47 horses at 7,100 rpm, with 38.3 lb-ft of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, delivered to the rear wheel via a specially designed six-speed gearbox.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with six available color options: Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush. Starting prices range from $5,799 to $6,499 depending on the color options.

Model Overview

2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications

From Royal Enfield

ENGINE Engine 648cc parallel-twin Engine Power 47 Hp Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Fuel System Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6-speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel Suspension Rear Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 130/70-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 13.7 lts Color Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2122 mm Overall Width 789 mm Overall Height 1165 mm Wheelbase Ground Clearance 174 mm Seat Height 804 mm Curb Weight 202 Kg WARRANTY Warranty *3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model. Extension

2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Features

Easy Come, Easy Go The frame, developed in conjunction with the legendary Harris Performance, thoroughly tested for durability, offers superior balance and handling. Together with the finely tuned suspension with ‘piggy-back’ gas-charged twin shocks for optimum blend of comfort & feel, the chassis ensures the INT 650 is dynamic & responsive, nimble in the city, planted on the highways & agile on the twisties.

At The Heart Of It All An air/oil-cooled parallel twin configuration chosen for its authentic uncluttered lines, the 648 cc engine is built for real world riding, with sufficient power to make light work of city traffic or cruise effortlessly on the open road. A twin throttle-body paired to a highly precise Bosch fuel injection system and EMS tune results in excellent throttle response throughout the rev range.

Smooth Operator Classic aesthetics of 18” alloy-rimmed wheels are shod with Pirelli Phantom SportComp tires the structure and the compound of which were especially developed for Royal Enfield to complement the chassis and suspension in all riding conditions. The combination of twin-piston Brembo derived callipers on floating front disc and Bosch dual-channel ABS provide assured braking with progressive feedback.

Easy Like Sunday Morning With its wide braced handlebars, the INT650 has a comfortable upright commanding riding position. The ergonomic triangle, formed by the handlebar, low seat and foot peg position, is set up for comfort with a gentle sports bias helping the rider make the most of the agile chassis and feel intuitively connected with the machine.

Old-School New Whilst the beautifully sculpted lines of the gleaming, hand-polished aluminum engine covers hark back to a golden era of motorcycling, what really makes heads turn is the deep evocative exhaust note – metering either a steady heady beat, a wonderful over-run burble or a power-on rumble that will move your soul.

Devil Is In The Details For the first time Royal Enfield uses a six-speed gearbox, specially developed for the 650 Twin, thoroughly tested on proving grounds, race tracks and public roads, with carefully selected gear ratios chosen to deliver the best blend for all riding conditions. The result is evident in the optimum shift feel, reliability of engagement, quiet notch-free selection and perfect ratio spacing. The gearbox is augmented by a slipper clutch which has an assist feature for light lever feel.



2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Photos

2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Videos

