Classic Looks, Modern Tech: The 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of Royal Enfield’s recently re-introduced models; a classic-looking twin with an old-school UJM vibe, all wrapped in a modern package with a reasonable price tag. It takes its inspiration from the 60s INT60 icon, which saw successful sales along the West Coast back in the day. The modern version is a little different, but no less characterful.
In terms of styling and attitude, the Interceptor 650 ticks all of the right boxes. It fuses British roadster qualities with the passion and enthusiasm of a classic desert sled, and the result is a thing to behold. It looks great, but it’s also practical and designed to be ridden. The Interceptor 650 features wide braced handlebars for improved riding ergonomics, classic 18-inch spoked alloy rims, Pirelli Phantom SportComp rubber, Brembo-derived brakes with Bosch dual-channel ABS.
The new engine is a 648cc parallel-twin that offers practical power delivery for a number of applications, from start/stop city riding to cruising the open roads. Maximum power is 47 horses at 7,100 rpm, with 38.3 lb-ft of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, delivered to the rear wheel via a specially designed six-speed gearbox.
The 2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with six available color options: Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush. Starting prices range from $5,799 to $6,499 depending on the color options.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 5,799 to $6,499
- Key Features:
- Fuel injection
- Smooth Operator
- ABS
Key Specs
- Engine type: 648cc parallel-twin
- Power: 47 Hp
- Kerb weight: 202 Kg
- Seat Height: 804 mm
2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|648cc parallel-twin
|Engine Power
|47 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|Fuel System
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-18
|Tires Rear
|130/70-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.7 lts
|Color
|Glitter And Dust, Silver Specter, Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Orange Crush
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2122 mm
|Overall Width
|789 mm
|Overall Height
|1165 mm
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|804 mm
|Curb Weight
|202 Kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|*3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model.
|Extension
