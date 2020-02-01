The Modern Café Racer: The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a celebration of Royal Enfield’s pivotal role in the emergence of the British café racer scene in the 1950s and 1960s. This new reimagining of the cult classic Continental GT 250 takes inspiration from those iconic café racers of that golden age, with a few significant upgrades to haul the Continental GT into the 21st century.
Aesthetically, it ticks all the right boxes, drawing inspiration directly from the cult styling of the early café racer scene. It has a less-is-more attitude and stripped-down nature, with all of the necessary café race parts. Clip-on handlebars and a bump-stop seat come as standard, with cleverly positioned footpegs that give riders an aerodynamic riding position. The tank features knee-recesses for an authentic, crouched-riding experience.
It looks the part, and handles like a dream, but the often-overlooked engine is the unsung hero of the Continental GT 650’s success. It features a new 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces a modest 47 horsepower and 38.3 lb-ft of peak torque, delivering power when and where you need it for a variety of riding situations. If you need to deal with the intricacies of traffic-laden city traffic, it performs excellently—but if you need to give it some gas on the open road, it’s more than capable there too.
The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with five available color options: Mister Clean, Black Magic, Dr. Mayhem, Ice Queen, and Ventura Blue. Starting prices range from $5,999 to $6,749 depending on the color options.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 5,999 to $6,749
- Key Features:
- Fuel injection
- Smooth Operator
- ABS
Key Specs
- Engine type: 648cc parallel-twin
- Power: 47 Hp
- Kerb weight: 198 Kg
- Seat Height: 793 mm
Key Competitors
- Moto-Guzzi V7 III
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
- Triumph Bonneville T100
- BMW R nineT
2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|648cc parallel-twin
|Engine Power
|47 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|Compression Ratio
|Fuel System
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|320 mm disc, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm disc, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-18
|Tires Rear
|130/70-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12.5 lts
|Color
|Mister Clean, Black Magic, Dr. Mayhem, Ice Queen, and Ventura Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2122 mm
|Overall Width
|744 mm
|Overall Height
|1024mm
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Seat Height
|793 mm
|Curb Weight
|198 Kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|*3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model.
|Extension
