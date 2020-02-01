The Modern Café Racer: The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a celebration of Royal Enfield’s pivotal role in the emergence of the British café racer scene in the 1950s and 1960s. This new reimagining of the cult classic Continental GT 250 takes inspiration from those iconic café racers of that golden age, with a few significant upgrades to haul the Continental GT into the 21st century.

Aesthetically, it ticks all the right boxes, drawing inspiration directly from the cult styling of the early café racer scene. It has a less-is-more attitude and stripped-down nature, with all of the necessary café race parts. Clip-on handlebars and a bump-stop seat come as standard, with cleverly positioned footpegs that give riders an aerodynamic riding position. The tank features knee-recesses for an authentic, crouched-riding experience.

It looks the part, and handles like a dream, but the often-overlooked engine is the unsung hero of the Continental GT 650’s success. It features a new 648cc parallel-twin engine that produces a modest 47 horsepower and 38.3 lb-ft of peak torque, delivering power when and where you need it for a variety of riding situations. If you need to deal with the intricacies of traffic-laden city traffic, it performs excellently—but if you need to give it some gas on the open road, it’s more than capable there too.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with five available color options: Mister Clean, Black Magic, Dr. Mayhem, Ice Queen, and Ventura Blue. Starting prices range from $5,999 to $6,749 depending on the color options.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 5,999 to $6,749

5,999 to $6,749 Key Features: Fuel injection Smooth Operator ABS

Key Specs Engine type : 648cc parallel-twin

: 648cc parallel-twin Power: 47 Hp

47 Hp Kerb weight: 198 Kg

198 Kg Seat Height: 793 mm Key Competitors Moto-Guzzi V7 III

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Triumph Bonneville T100

BMW R nineT

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications

From Royal Enfield

ENGINE Engine 648cc parallel-twin Engine Power 47 Hp Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Fuel System Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 6-speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front 41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel Suspension Rear Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel Brakes Front 320 mm disc, ABS Brakes Rear 240 mm disc, ABS Tires Front 100/90-18 Tires Rear 130/70-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 lts Color Mister Clean, Black Magic, Dr. Mayhem, Ice Queen, and Ventura Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2122 mm Overall Width 744 mm Overall Height 1024mm Wheelbase Ground Clearance 174 mm Seat Height 793 mm Curb Weight 198 Kg WARRANTY Warranty *3 year unlimited mile warranty & road side assistance with the purchase of any Twins model. Extension

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Features

Accordion Title Retro inspired clip-on handlebars. Bump stop seat for maximum styling. On a stripped down classic racer silhouette, resonating the cafe culture.

Crouch like you mean it Footrests and handle-bar structured for an aerodynamic riding position. Recesses in the fuel tank for the rider’s knees allow maximum speed and performance.

Conquer the Corners At swift twists and turns, trust the café-racer style double cradle frame and twin rear shock absorbers to do the job.

Rock Safe Brembo disc brakes for greater stopping power. Pirelli Sport Demon tires, take those twisted turns with added cornering support.

Ready for the Ton-Up Get on the road and ready for ton-ups with the high-performance engine.



2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Photos

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Videos

Royal Enfield Himalayan Official Websites Global

USA Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube