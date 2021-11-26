10 Awesome Revzilla Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is upon us, and Revzilla has you covered. Here are 10 awesome deals on motorcycle jackets, helmets, and pants.

These are just a few of our favorite deals on Revzilla right now. To see their full list of Black Friday deals, click here.

Black Friday Deals on Motorcycle Jackets

Dainese HF 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $599.95, Sale Price: $299.95 (50% Off)

The Iride matte leather used in this jacket provides excellent abrasion resistance, while S1 bielastic stretch panels in the body help it conform to your unique shape while riding. You also get CE Level 1 pro-armor impact protectors in the elbows and shoulders, along with a pocket for a back protector (sold separately).

Check it out at Revzilla

Dainese Santa Monica Women’s Perforated Jacket



Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (50% Off)

A perforated leather jacket that provides excellent slide protection on even the hottest riding days, this jacket comes in a timeless style and is easy to fit to your body, thanks to an adjustable waist and cuffs. It also comes with Pro Shape 2.0 soft protectors in the shoulders and elbows, certified to Standard EN 1621.1.

Check it out at Revzilla

Klim Induction Jacket

Regular Price: $349.99, Sale Price: $249.99 (29% Off)

Ventilation and protection come together in what is simply one of the slickest-looking mesh jackets you can buy in this price range. This jacket features heavy-duty 840D textile reinforcement in key areas, plus CE Level 1 armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back.

Check it out at Revzilla

Dainese Racing 3 D-Air Perforated Jacket



Regular Price: $1,299.95, Sale Price: $779.97 (40% Off)

Made from extremely high-quality Tutu cowhide leather, this airbag jacket also includes perforated panels for ventilation and S1 stretch panels to ensure the best possible fit. It also features CE-rated Pro-Armor that molds to the body. In the event of a crash, built-in sensors and a GPS signal trigger the airbag to deploy, providing critical protection for the chest and neck.

Check it out at Revzilla

Black Friday Deals on Motorcycle Helmets

Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Catalunya Helmet

Regular Price: $669.99, Sale Price: $449.99 (33% Off)

Designed for racers, this helmet focuses on functionality and ergonomics. It’s light, stable, comfortable, and aerodynamic, thanks to the super lightweight carbon and aramid fiber used in its construction. It also has a double blade spoiler for extra stability, and comes ready for a Sharktooth Bluetooth communicator (sold separately).

Check it out at Revzilla

Shark SKWAL 2 Helmet



Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (23% Off)

With this helmet, you get lighting at the highest point on your bike: your head. LED lights in the front and back of this full face helmet make it easier for other motorists to see you in dark conditions, increasing your safety in ways that go beyond impact protection. This helmet also features an integrated inner sun shield, and is DOT approved.

Check it out at Revzilla

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $349.00, Sale Price: $174.50 (50% Off)

Bluetooth integration in a high-quality fibreglass half helmet? You don’t see that every day. This helmet has a microphone and speakers integrated right into the rim, so you can enjoy clear communication while still feeling the wind on your face. You also get advanced sound processing filters that keep wind noise from ruining your calls—oh, and it’s DOT certified.

Check it out at Revzilla

Bell Eliminator Helmet



Regular Price: $429.95, Sale Price: $322.46 (25% Off)

With a fibreglass composite shell, a dual-paned ProVision face shield, and an optional peak visor (sold separately), this vintage-racing-inspired helmet comes with plenty of modern features that keep it as relevant and practical as it is beautiful. It’s also DOT and ECE certified.

Check it out at Revzilla

Black Friday Deals on Motorcycle Pants

REAX 215 Jeans

Regular Price: $179.00, Sale Price: $99.00 (45% Off)

Made from 12oz denim with aramid reinforcements, these jeans also feature included SAS-TEC CE Level 2 adjustable and vented knee armor. With triple-stitched seams in critical areas, these pants are designed to hold themselves (and you) together in the event of a slide. And they look pretty friggin’ badass.

Check it out at Revzilla

Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants



Regular Price: $259.95, Sale Price: $207.96 (20% Off)

Breathability, protection, and style come together in these pants with a full 750D textile construction and CE-rated composite knee armor. Ideal for multi-season sport and sport-touring riders, these pants also come with unique “flip-up” vents on the thighs that can be opened for extra ventilation or closed for extra protection from the elements.

Check it out at Revzilla