You Can Rent a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in Japan

Rent it Through the HondaGO Service

The Honda CBR1000RR-R looks like a killer bike and it will come out in 2021. However, if you just can’t wait any longer before you get on one, then you have one option. You can go to Japan and rent one through HondaGO, a rental service at participating Honda dealerships.

Prices will vary, but HondaGo’s rental program offers insurance and 24-hour roadside assistance. You can also rent motorcycle gear if you need to. You can rent everything, too—helmet, gloves, jacket, pants, and boots. Other than filling up the gas tank once you’re finished with the bike, HondaGO will take care of everything.

You can rent any bike through the service, but the CBR1000RR-R is the one to get. For that bike, you’ll get bumped up to the Premium class, which is a bit more expensive. According to RideApart, the price for under two hours is about $148. This might seem like a lot, but I suspect the new CBR is in high-demand.

You can also rent the bike for a longer trip through a program called LongGOGO. This allows you to take the bike for up to 55 hours. The price for that is about $471, which sounds like a way better deal. I’m not seeing anything in reference to track use, but I’d bet money you can’t do it. So, who’s up for a trip to Japan?