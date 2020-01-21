Here’s the Price in the U.S. for the 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

A Long Name, A Large Price Tag

The 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is Honda’s sharp end of the stick. It’s the most impressive sportbike from the company in quite a while. With that said, I was expecting the price tag to be pretty dang high, and, guess what? It is. Honda has slapped a price tag of $28,000 on the bike, according to RideApart.

It’s unclear if Honda has put such a high price tag on the bike as retribution for all the pirate jokes I’ve made over the last few months, but if that is the case, I apologize. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP should be a seriously impressive machine. The motorcycle gets a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that Honda used a lot of aluminum and titanium to make the engine lighter weight and spin more freely.

The motorcycle also gets plenty of great technology, including Honda Smart Key, quick shifter, throttle-by-wire, selectable torque control, Akrapovic titanium exhaust, and aerodynamic winglets. All of that stuff is standard on the bike. The motorcycle also gets some Öhlins smart suspension and Brembo brakes. In short, it’s a bike that any lover of high-speed things will want. But the question is, will they want to pay for it?