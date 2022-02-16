Yamaha: New Ténéré World Raid Supertanker Gets a Makeover for 2022

Yammie’s ADV Middleweight Just Got Rougher and Tougher for EU

Yamaha has just gone back to adventure bike basics with their long-distance, off-roading variant of the beloved Ténéré 700 – and the new Ténéré World Raid has fuel capacity increase and suspension at the top of the list of tweaks, among other improvement perks.

For starters, Yammie gave the World Raid an increase in front-wheel stability compared to the 700 – an Öhlins steering damper, with a full 18 clicks of adjustment.

This is accompanied by the new (also fully-adjustable) piggyback shock, complete with a rubber bump stop to keep the surprise of sharp bumps to a minimum.

Suspension at the front (43mm KYBs, adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping) creates a total travel increase to 230mm, with the KYBs boasting a neat coating that claims to reduce internal friction, increasing longevity of performance.

For ABS, Yammie’s supertanker now features a new three-mode ABS set up, with access to three modes: On, Rear Wheel Off, and Fully Off.

The whole kit-and-caboodle now runs on a sweet set of dual side-mounted juice cans capable of increasing capacity from 700’s previous size of 16 liters to 23 liters. That means a potential range of 300 miles isn’t impossible, though that would obviously be dependent on how hard the bike is ridden.

The bodywork is also fresh-off-the-belt, with the sleek fairings complementing the machine’s evolution to a new-but-still-purely-functional 5in colour TFT dash – to be paired with smart devices for notifications (though music and nav aren’t included).

As for the bike’s center of gravity, ergonomics, and weight distribution, the report tells us that Yamaha’s kept everything the same for ease of handling.

The report from MCN gives us a few more features included in the World Raid model – “a large windscreen, comfier seat, side wind deflectors, large footrests, improved radiator grille, better engine guard and a new airbox that is claimed to work better than before in dusty conditions” – along with the souped-up price of £11,600.

“The new model…is £1900 more than the stocker, and feels expensive for a 72bhp adventure bike,” comments the report.

“An up-specced F850GS is about £100 more and comes with a lot more gadgetry and an extra 20 horses on tap, albeit with an extra 10kg of mass. Nonetheless, the World Raid may prove to be the rugged globe-trotter many desire…to go a long way without too much of a fuss.”

*All media sourced from Motorcyle.com*