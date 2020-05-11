Öhlins Racing TTX GP Shock Absorber for the 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Is Available

Got a Panigale V2 to Upgrade?

Ducati’s Panigale V2 is already a killer sportbike, but if you want to upgrade it, you now can get yourself the Öhlins Racing TTX GP Shock Absorber. It features “an array of leading-edge technologies preferred by championship riders in MotoGP, SBK, and BSB competition …” It’s now available for purchase.

“Upgrading to the TTX GP shock brings the V2 to an entirely new level of agility, performance, and rider satisfaction,” said Andrew Notman, two-wheel sales, marketing, and product management, Öhlins.

The Öhlins shock absorber offers hand-adjustable compression and rebound settings to address rider preferences and track conditions. It features a new 36mm solid piston and next-generation position band boots traction and feedback for superior control.

According to Öhlins, the TTX GP shock is supposed to improve weight transfer when compared to the V2’s stock shocks. This improved weight transfer will help provide a more consistent tire contact patch, enhanced control, and improved tire wear and performance. To take a closer look, or buy the new shock absorber, you can head to the Öhlins website.