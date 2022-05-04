Yamaha Files Trademark for ‘XSR-GP’

We here at wBW have covered our fair share of trademarked bikes. True, some have been left on the back burner as the company gets its things in order – but for the few trademarks that remain clear determinants of upcoming models and variants, finding them is addicting.

Naturally, then, when any motorcycle brand sidles into the backscape to submit a filing, we’re there with licked pencil figuring out what they’re up to – and today, the manufacturer under the spotlight is none other than good old Yammie.

According to a report from RideApart, Yamaha has just filed a trademark with the European Patent Office for an ‘XSR-GP.’ The current XSR range shows off sport heritage machines, with the ‘GP’ addition likely denoting the potential for a race-themed variant.

We haven’t been given a figure to translate the specific displacement of this new bike, but our guess is that the new machine will be a higher-spec XSR, perhaps something around the current XSR700 or 900 models.

If not, at the very least we’re expecting an aesthetic piece of pretty like what Yamaha did with their sexy World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Supersport model of this year.

“The all-new Yamaha XSR-GP is expected to debut before the end of this year either at the annual EICMA show or the Intermot show in Germany,” posits a report from Zigwheels.

Stay tuned for the big reveal, drop a comment below, letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.