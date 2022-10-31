Yamaha Files More Papers for ‘YZF-R9,’ Debut TBD

Remember when Yamaha filed trademark applications for a YZF-R9 and R9?

Well, they’re now following up on that move with patent protection applications for the same bike names – and this is giving us all the more reason to look forward to a similar sporty redo as the R7.

Yamaha’s R1. Media sourced from Yamaha.

It makes sense, really; with the R6 now fully retired and the new R7 being revealed as the sporty sibling to the MT-07 (and nothing currently matching Yammie’s MT-09), there’s a spot to be filled – and the MT-09’s reputation predicts that a similar full-fairinged unit would do well on the market.

“…the new documents are for ‘figurative’ trademarks intended to protect the actual appearance of the bike’s branding,” explains the report from CycleWorld.

“As such, they show the stylized R9 and YZF-R9 logos that will appear on the bike itself.”

“The initial trademark applications have been filed in Australia, but more will no doubt follow in other markets.”

The new patent protection imagery from Yamaha’s recent filings. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Should Yamaha follow through in this direction, we’ll be looking at a sportbike that will hit the ultimate niche; fast, formidable and – most importantly – affordable.

What do you think? Are we going to see an R9 hit Yammie’s ranges in the near future?

Set your bets below by dropping a comment, we love hearing from you; be sure to also stay tuned by subscribing to our newsletter, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.