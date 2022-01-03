Yamaha: ‘bLU cRU’Off-Road Racing Contingency Program To Expand for 2022

Yamaha Motor USA has been able to expand their funds for their ‘bLU cRU’ Off-Road Racing Contingency Program to a yummy $6 million – that’s a 17% increase in green for amateur racers, according to Yamaha’s press release.

We’re told that the money will be spread out to AMA professional Supercross, AMA professional Motocross and National Enduro as well as “two major West Coast off-road series.”

The ‘bLU cRU’ Program isn’t the only organization to benefit from additional funds. By all reports, the AMA Amateur National Championship (Loretta Lynn’s) will also get some additional dough, as well as the highly-popular Supercross Futures Series for youth.

All of this is in addition to Yamaha’s decision to open 10 new regional series for 2022 – and Tom Halverson, Racing Department Assistant Manager for Yamaha, is excited to share the benefits.

“Our bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program has proven extremely popular and beneficial to Yamaha riders who excel in competition,” says Halverson.

“This year we are happy for the opportunity to significantly increase total funds available to nearly $6 million. That’s up an impressive 17% over 2021.”

“Along with continuing Yamaha’s high level of support for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, the American Flat Track (AFT) series and expanding the number of paid finishing positions in pro Supercross and Motocross, we are extremely proud to increase our support in the amateur ranks as well, helping to finance the racing aspirations of many up-and-coming bLU cRU competitors.”

Think you’d like to take advantage of the fun?

Yamaha’s press release says that “Riders who compete in Supercross, Motocross, Flat Track or Off-Road racing aboard any qualified Yamaha motorcycles are invited to register for the 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program.”

Be sure to check out Yamaha’s website to sign up (or just window shop). In the meantime, let us know what you think. Drop a comment down below, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Yamaha’s official website*