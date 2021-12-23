Muc-Off Teams Up With ClubMX for 2022 Supercross Assault

Muc-Off, a retail store dedicated to “being active – whether it’s on a mountain, trail or at the skate park”, has just announced that they will be the official 2022 co-title sponsor for Muc-Off FXR ClubMX – and the AMA Supercross team is more than a little jazzed about the arrangement.

The press release tells us that the team – run by ClubMx president Brandon Haas – will “[compete] in both the East and West coast of the US world championship: Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time, as well as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship later in 2022 with a huge 6 rider line-up.”

Fronting the 250 West Coast assault is none other than Garrett Marchbanks, aboard Yamaha’s YZ250F; joining his ranks will be former European Supercross Champion Dominique Thury.

Phil Nicoletti – “the 2019 Triple Crown Champion and 450 Supercross Canadian champion” – will also be returning to the team after a session of training, joined by East coast 250 class Brazilian rider Enzo Lopes and Jace Owen.

We also have 2-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Runner-Up, Alex Martin, on his Yamaha YZ450F.

All-told, the team will be fortified with a full supply of Muc-Off products, complete with accessories from their Clean, Protect and Lube systems. “Muc-Off will also be working with the team to develop new off-road products to help them drive their competitive edge further on the track.”

Custom helmets complete the team livery, again custom designed by Muc-Off, alongside “a distinctive new range of team apparel backed by FXR Racing.”

“We have been growing as a team every year and for 2022 Muc-Off is helping us achieve new heights,” says President of ClubMX and Team Principle Brandon Haas.

“With their support, it will be the first year that we travel to both coasts for Supercross plus race the entire outdoor series – it is pretty exciting. The entire Muc-Off team has been a pleasure to work with and as a company we share a very big international audience.”

“It made good sense for us to partner together to help each other accomplish our goals and the new season will show what we are capable of on and off the track.”

“I am totally pumped to be back in Supercross for 2022 and to be working with such a dynamic team. The core vision Brandon has really resonated with us as a brand,” enthuses Alex Trimnell, the CEO Muc-Off.

“To be able to support riders from the grass roots and to nurture them up to the elite level is very unique and something we have been doing in both the cycle and motorcycle industry for years.”

“We look forward to an awesome indoor and outdoor season in 2022!”

We’re told by the press release from Muc-Off that the Supercross season will be getting underway at the Angel Stadium Anaheim, California on the 8th of January 2022.

Stay tuned for more information, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from Muc-Off’s press release*