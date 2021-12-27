Mike Chrzanowski: Meet Yamaha USA’s New President and CEO

Yamaha USA’s got a new CEO!

America, meet Mike Chrzanowski – founding member of Yamaha’s Global Manufacturing Committee and vice chairman of Global Executive Transformation for Manufacturing

According to the report from MPN, Mike Chrzanowski succeeds Kazuhiro Kuwata, who has served as president of YMUS since 2018.

Having begun his journey with Yamaha USA (YMUS) back in 2001 as a Plant 1 manager, Chrzanowski rose through the ranks until he eventually became president of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America (YMMC) in 2017.

“As a leader in Yamaha’s U.S. manufacturing operations, he worked closely with the company’s motorsports, golf car and watercraft divisions and sales teams,” states the report.

“His work has been instrumental in facilitating many milestone production accomplishments including the 1 millionth golf car, 1 millionth ATV and the production of over 4 million vehicles in total from the Newnan facility.”

“I am truly honored to be appointed as president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, and I look forward to continuing my close working relationships with the Yamaha group companies and our U.S. subsidiaries, partners and suppliers who have all played a pivotal role in Yamaha’s success,” says Chrzanowski.

“Yamaha products are known the world over for quality and reliability, and I am sincerely privileged to now lead our team of thousands of dedicated and passionate employees in the U.S.”

Be sure to stay tuned for updates – drop a comment below, let us know what you think.

Stick around for other recent newsies from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from Business Wire*