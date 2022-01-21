Wyoming: BMW Collabs with Backcountry Discovery Routes For Epic 1,000-Mile Tour

For those of you that haven’t heard of Backcountry Discovery Routes, they’re a non-profit organization that specializes in dual-sport and off-road motorcycle travel. Think motorcycle tours, but a few more bumps and a hell of a lot more dirt – and we’ve just received word that BMW Motorrad will be partnering up with BDR to create their newest tour yet – a 1,000-mile trek the brand is calling ‘The Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route (WYBDR).’

This new route is, according to AutoMobilSport, “the most remote DBR to date and takes riders on an exciting riding experience traversing five different mountain ranges, viewing spots from two 11,000 foot summits, high-deserts, short grass prairies, gorges, and alpine climates.”

Riders looking to take advantage of the route will also purportedly have access to a waterproof map that “will be developed in partnership with Butler Motorcycle Maps as a planning resource for riders.”

As if access to this route weren’t enough, the report tells us that there will soon be a documentary released on the very first expedition that takes on the WYBDR, “filmed by Noren Films and produced and distributed by the BDR organization will be unveiled in February.”

“The film tour will take place Feb. – May at motorcycle dealers and clubs across the country. Viewers will ride along with the film team, experiencing some of the most seldom seen and beautiful regions of Wyoming.”

We’re told that Wendy Naessens, an instructor at the BMW Performance Center Riding School, will be featured in this film, “offering both expert on- and off-road motorcycle riding instruction and training.”

“The new Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route offers not only BMW adventure motorcycle riders but all dual-sport enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the majestic regions of Wyoming,” enthuses Luciana Francisco, Head of Brand and Marketing, BMW Motorrad USA.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think and if you plan on looking into attending, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from BDR’s official website*