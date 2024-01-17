Fast Filings: Harley-Davidson’s Going to Give Us a CVO Pan America

California Air Resources Board (CARB) paperwork reveals Pan America CVO in the works

Debut is anticipated for later in 2024

Certification includes proof that Pan America will keep Max Revolution heart

Harley-Davidson is looking to add a new machine to their Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) fleets.

Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Pan America. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Who found the news that Harley’s making a CVO Pan America?

Dennis Chung is the brilliant bloke to have found the CARB filings; in his coverage on Motorcycle.com, Chung specifies details of the Executive Order:

The certification lists the Pan America 1250 Special, which has already been announced, along with the base model Pan America 1250, which has been announced for other markets (but not the U.S.), as well as a new CVO Pan America.” – Dennis Chung, “2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Confirmed” ( Motorcycle.com )

What we know so far about Harley-Davidson’s new CVO Pan America

Based on the above findings, we now know that Harley-Davidson’s CVO Pan America will likely debut this year with its original engine; as such, we can expect the usual 150hp @ 9,000rpm and 94lb-ft of torque @ 6,750rpm.

What to expect for the CVO Pan America’s debut

Weight is expected to be a bit heavier; EIM rankings are averaged to within 22 lbs, and are sitting at 360kg (794lbs).

Expect further news on weight of accompanying cases (and a new livery color) around January 24th, when Harley will be revealing their MY2024 lineup.

What do you think of Harley-Davidson having a CVO Pan America?