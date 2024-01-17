Fast Filings: Harley-Davidson’s Going to Give Us a CVO Pan America

|
Harley-Davidson is looking to add a new machine to their Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) fleets.
Who found the news that Harley’s making a CVO Pan America?
Dennis Chung is the brilliant bloke to have found the CARB filings; in his coverage on Motorcycle.com, Chung specifies details of the Executive Order:
|
– Dennis Chung, “2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Confirmed” (Motorcycle.com)
What we know so far about Harley-Davidson’s new CVO Pan America
Based on the above findings, we now know that Harley-Davidson’s CVO Pan America will likely debut this year with its original engine; as such, we can expect the usual 150hp @ 9,000rpm and 94lb-ft of torque @ 6,750rpm.
What to expect for the CVO Pan America’s debut
Weight is expected to be a bit heavier; EIM rankings are averaged to within 22 lbs, and are sitting at 360kg (794lbs).
Expect further news on weight of accompanying cases (and a new livery color) around January 24th, when Harley will be revealing their MY2024 lineup.
What do you think of Harley-Davidson having a CVO Pan America?