WP XPLOR PRO 6500 Front Fork Cartridge Will Revolutionize Your Suspension

The XPLOR PRO 6500 Will Breathe New Life Into Your Offroad Suspension Set-up

Offroad motorcycle manufacturers have been sourcing suspension components for their bikes from WP for what feels like eons. Much like how you can find Öhlins suspension components on a wide variety of high-end street bikes, the same goes for WP and their offroad options.

Husqvarna, KTM and GasGas (all companies found at the top of the food pyramid for high-end off-road bikes) all offer WP suspension set-ups on most of their newer motorcycles. For some, a stock bike just doesn’t cut it when it comes to extreme rally riding. No matter how much you spend on your motorcycle, there is always room to upgrade every little individual component so all bike-limited performance barriers can be pushed out of the way.

Back in September, I gave our readers an overview of WP’s new XPLOR PRO rear shock, and now we have some high-quality aftermarket front-fork upgrades to pair up for a full suspension upgrade.

A high-quality rear suspension set-up gives you more tire contact when riding on uneven surfaces so you are always getting the full torque of your motorcycle without skipping a beat, but an upgraded front fork will improve the handling and offroad characteristics of your bike when navigating difficult terrain.

Developed through the enduro racing series that WP is involved with, these front fork cartridges are built with the experience of professional riders in mind. Why swap an entire front fork assembly when you can just drop in new cartridges?

The XPLOR PRO 6500 cartridge will fit most KTM and Husqvarna models from 2017 onwards outfitted with a WP fork, and the GasGas 300 EC also supports the upgrade.

For a full list of all models that support this WP upgrade, please visit the WP website or your nearest dealer for more information.