Husqvarna Introduces 2021 TE300i and FE 350 Rockstar Enduro Motorcycles

Get Dirty

Husqvarna added two new Rockstar Edition enduro bikes to its lineup. These bikes have some Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics and some other lovely things.

Included on both bikes are powder-coated frames, blue CNC-machined triple clamps, and blue chain guides. The bikes also have black seat covers with additional ribbing, front disc protectors, grey ODI grips, and blue Supersprox rear sprockets. They both also get Michelin Enduro tires as standard equipment.

The first is the TE 300i Rockstar Edition. It features a 300cc two-stroke engine that’s fuel-injected. The bike has oil injection so, you won’t have to worry about mixing oil and gas, which if you’ve owned a two-stroke, particularly an older one, you know this can be a major hassle.

Next is the FE 350 Rockstar Edition. This bike splits the difference between the regular fare 250 and a 450 bikes that you often see out there. The bike is supposed to have the agile handling of a 250 with the power of a 450. I can’t vouch for what this bike actually feels like because I haven’t ridden it. It’s a four-stroke machine, and it also comes with traction control.

According to RideApart, pricing and availability will vary depending on the dealership. If you want one of these, reach out to your local Husky dealer. I would expect they will demand a premium over the base models.