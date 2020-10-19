KTM Introducing Road-Oriented 890 Adventure Bike

A Third Brother For The 890 ADV Lineup

Following the unveiling of KTM’s 2021 890 Aventure R and Rally versions, we’re blessed with third and final addition to the 890 Adventure lineup today with an iteration more catered to street riding.

With a road-ready version of the 890 adventure here to add to the ever-growing lineup of mid-size motorcycles, it’s easy to say KTM is looking to corner off a section of the market they have yet to venture into.

when I got into motorcycles, KTM didn’t have a lot of options for me to choose from. Between the 390 Duke and the 1290 Super Duke, KTM left me with a large gap for a mid-size option to start my motorcycle hobby on. I went with the Yamaha FJ-09 as I wasn’t interested in buying a 360 Duke for me to grow out of it after my first month of riding.

It appears like they are trying to remedy this issue with their recent line up of bikes utilizing the 890 platform; including their new 890 Duke R, they now have a lush lineup of bikes for intermediate riders to get their hands on.

The 890 Adventure platform that these 3 bikes are based on all feature Cromium-Molybdenum-Steel frames, handguards, spoke rims, a bash plate, high placement of the exhaust, and a few extra bonus features that make ADV riding easier.

This new street-oriented version features a different windscreen, no front mudguard, and street tires.

The 889cc engine that KTM is using to power all bikes in this displacement-class bestows this ADV motorcycle with a very manageable 105 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque.

Currently, we have no information on pricing but KTM states this new rendition of the 890 Adventure should be available for purchase next month.