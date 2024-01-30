World Premiere H-D 2024: Harley-Davidson’s New Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America

Harley-Davidson released their 2024 lineup on January 24th, including fuor new bikes

New models include all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide® joins CVO™ Road Glide ST® and CVO™ Pan America®

2024 CVO™ Pan America® anticipated to hit dealerships sometime this month (January)

The wait is finally over; Harley-Davidson’s new 2024 lineup includes four new bikes to ogle.

The news was presented about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup. Returning bikes included the following, and we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at:

Sport

Cruiser

Grand American Touring

Adventure Touring

With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new CVO Pan America.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s new Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Pan America®

We caught wind of this puppy a little over ten days ago when Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung gave us information on California Air Resources Board (CARB) paperwork that suggested a CVO Pan America prepping for its January debut.

Originally, we understood this machine to carry its original, liquid-cooled Revolution Max V-twin capable of 150hp @ 9,000rpm and 94lb-ft of torque @ 6,750rpm; thanks to Harley’s press release, the news is accompanied by a swanky new paint scheme in Legendary Orange.

The new hue is accompanied by a very lovely list of niceties as standard:

Adaptive Ride Height suspension (previously a rather pricey upgrade)

Rugged aluminum top and side cases

Screamin’ Eagle® quick-shifter

Tubeless laced wheels

Auxiliary LED forward lighting

Aluminum skid plate

Features carried over from the standard Pan America we have come to know and love include the following:

Revolution® Max 1250 engine

Semi-active front and rear suspension

Touch screen display

Selectable ride modes

Daymaker® Adaptive Headlamp technology

What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Pan America®?

Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup

Stay tuned for a gander at the rest of Harley’s new machines, including: