World Premiere H-D 2024: Harley-Davidson’s New Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America

The wait is finally over; Harley-Davidson’s new 2024 lineup includes four new bikes to ogle.
The news was presented about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup. Returning bikes included the following, and we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at:
Sport
Cruiser
- Breakout® 117
- Fat Boy® 114
- Heritage Classic 114
- Softail® Standard
- Street Bob® 114
- Low Rider® ST
- Low Rider® S
Grand American Touring
- Street Glide®
- Road King® Special
- Road Glide®
- Road Glide® Limited
- Ultra Limited®
- CVO™ Road Glide® ST
- CVO™ Road Glide®
- CVO™ Street Glide®
Adventure Touring
- Pan America® 1250 Special
- CVO™ Pan America®
With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new CVO Pan America.
Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Pan America®
We caught wind of this puppy a little over ten days ago when Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung gave us information on California Air Resources Board (CARB) paperwork that suggested a CVO Pan America prepping for its January debut.
Originally, we understood this machine to carry its original, liquid-cooled Revolution Max V-twin capable of 150hp @ 9,000rpm and 94lb-ft of torque @ 6,750rpm; thanks to Harley’s press release, the news is accompanied by a swanky new paint scheme in Legendary Orange.
The new hue is accompanied by a very lovely list of niceties as standard:
- Adaptive Ride Height suspension (previously a rather pricey upgrade)
- Rugged aluminum top and side cases
- Screamin’ Eagle® quick-shifter
- Tubeless laced wheels
- Auxiliary LED forward lighting
- Aluminum skid plate
Features carried over from the standard Pan America we have come to know and love include the following:
- Revolution® Max 1250 engine
- Semi-active front and rear suspension
- Touch screen display
- Selectable ride modes
- Daymaker® Adaptive Headlamp technology
What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Pan America®?
Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup
