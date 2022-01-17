Deal of the Week: Winter Weather Gloves Over 20% Off!

Your hands will likely be some of the first body parts that get cold when you’re riding in winter (unless you have the luxury of heated grips—in which case, this writer is extremely jealous). But a good pair of winter riding gloves will help prevent the chill from settling into your fingers and knuckles, letting you grip the throttle and work the clutch with confidence even when it’s frigid out!

This week, Revzilla's got winter gloves that will help your hands stay warm in even the coldest conditions.

Select Winter Riding Gloves Over 20% Off

Sedici Antonio Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $59.99 (25% Off)

Touring features meet cold-weather protection in these tough and sporty gloves, which come with a waterproof liner and 3M Thinsulate 70g insulation. They’re also made from supple, high-quality leather, and offer impact protection in the knuckles with a molded carbon weave. Finally, did we mention that they’re touchscreen-compatible?

Klim Elite Gloves



Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $143.99 (42% Off)

You’ll keep your hands warm and wrapped around your grips with these gloves, which are made from Gore-Tex and feature Gore-Grip technology. They also have 3M Thinsulate Platinum Insulation, and fleece to give your palms extra comfort. They’re made from rodeo leather too—so these gloves are as tough as they are comfy. Two thumbs up!

REV’IT! Trocadero H20 Gloves

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (23% Off)

Packing Thinsulate G and a liner made from a combination of tri-fleece and synthetic high loft faux fur, the insides of these gloves are so fluffy you’ll want to name them and take instagram selfies with them. Fortunately, the exterior of these gloves is all business, featuring goatskin palms, a leather outer shell, and reflective details on the back of the hand to boost visibility. But they look good enough that you might still want to take selfies with them, regardless.

509 Factor Gloves

Regular Price: $49.95, Sale Price: $39.96 (20% Off)

An affordable option for adventure riders, these gloves are designed to be light and low-profile. They also offer superior wind protection, thanks to their neoprene cuffs and fully-wrapped fingers. Reinforcement layers of synthetic material also provide protection in key areas of the palms—these aren’t the toughest gloves on this list, but they certainly offer some of the best value if you’re trying to keep your fingers from freezing on cool and windy days.

Rokker California Insulated Gloves

Regular Price: $149.00, Sale Price: $104.30 (30% Off)

These leather rancher-style gloves use high-tech Outlast material to keep thermal energy from leaking out during your ride, ensuring your hands stay toasty in the cold. They’re also sweatproof, and they come with reinforced thumbs. You won’t get much in the way of armor here, but the cowhide used in the construction of these gloves offers excellent abrasion resistance in a slide.

