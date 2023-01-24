Winglets or No Winglets?

In an industry where bikes seem to be getting faster, pricier, and capable of everything except paying rent, we consider the necessity of the winglet.

Today’s bit of diagnosis doesn’t come from about-town scoots; in fact, Brad Binder’s feedback (recorded via MotoGP) comes from his recent experience at the French GP, where he flicked a wing off on the first lap, leading to some serious problems with his bike’s stability (though the legend still finished 18th).

Of course, the real query to posit is:

Why do motorcycles have winglets at all?

While keeping at least one wheel down is the preferred state of most, there are a select few whose job is, quite simply, to be the fastest.

You can’t traipse about the Isle of Man mid-spring without seeing at least half the superbike classes tickle the toes of passerby pigeons – and part of the reason why this is at all possible is because of increased bike control.

Of course, every adrenaline-addicted ape with a half-decent wrist range gets their hands on the latest tech advertised to promote higher speeds on a bike, so when Ducati’s Desmosedici GP10 sported stubby winglets in 2010 at the German GP at the Sachsenring (mimicking Mike Hailwood’s similar offering back in 1980, attached to his Suzuki RG500), the tech’s neat aesthetics and new sibling rivalry to aeronautics took off on a trend that still has weight in the present industry.

Today, winglets sport a duel system that promotes quite the hefty downforce on both professional and production bikes, with brands like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and even Suzuki dabbling in aerodynamic technology – all to bolster the gravity-fickle ranks of speedsters across our good country.

Do you believe motorcycles should have winglets?

There are pros, of course; if you’re a well-funded sapien who has the means of trying out your recently-acquired KTM RC 8C at a nearby immaculate track, then the responsible option would be to stick with winglets (if only to provide that extra perk of traction on the straightaway).

If, however, purchasing a production bike with winglets inspires you to go faster in dangerous ways or locations… forget it.

Tap out before you knock out.

Brad Binder’s recent one-winged wobbles show us the woes of a high-speed asymmetrical bike, and the dude handled the event magnificently; I don’t want to think of how a barely-trained bub might have responded under similar circumstances.

They wouldn’t have even finished 18th, that’s for sure.

Are high speeds your thing? Do you believe winglets belong on the urban streets of today?

Comment below, you know we love hearing from you.

Looking forward to your responses, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.