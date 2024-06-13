wBW Weekly News Round-Up: June 7-13 Edition

We’ve got an enticing lineup of news topics for y’all today.

Between Norton’s completion of their honor-bound deliveries of Garner-era bikes, Triumph’s hint that they might have found some of the circa-Elvis motorcycles they were asking us to help them find earlier this year, and a new record broken by a couple who rode round the world on a pair of motorcycles, today’s skim is brimming with sweet deets designed to fuel your pre-Friyay vibes.

Oh – and for the first time in like four weeks straight, we haven’t got a new limited edition Ducati bike to show off; we DO, however, have a heads-up of World Ducati Week 2024 for any and all recovering Ducatisti addicts revving to get a sexy set of ponies on the circuit proper before the end of Q3.

You’re welcome – and a happy summer salutation from the wBW team as we all rocket toward the dog days of summer.

For the Record: Youngest Couple to Ride Around the World Is…

Big congrats to Lavi Scholl and Ollie Gamblin, who are our new Guinness World Record holders as the youngest pair to circumnavigate the world on a motorcycle, two-up-style!.

According to the recent coverage from MCN, both Scholl and Gamblin are 33 and 35 years old, putting the couple’s average age at 33 years and 247 days. The decision to circumnavigate the world came when a friend of the pair attempted to become the youngest male to ride around the world.

Shooting off an email asking if a couples version of the record was possible, both Lavi and Ollie Swung a leg over a tough–as-nails Suzuki DL1050XT and traversed numerous types of terrain, revving through 39 countries, five continents and 46,705 miles in just 1.6 years, or 589 days.

As for the route of Lavi and Ollie’s circumnavigating shenanigans, we’re told that the starting line began at Ace Cafe in London, UK. Traveling through France and Spain and boating to Morocco, the next two months showed off a rev-happy jaunt through Mauritania and Senegal, where a trip through the Sahara saw the couple in Dakar just in time to ship their bike off to South America.

Eight weeks later, the bike arrived in Rio de Janeiro, and both Lavi and Ollie continued down to Argentina’s southernmost town, Ushuaia. From there, our dynamic duo dove back north through the tropical expanses of Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, air-shipping over the Darian gap to scoot through the US and Canada.

An additional flight to Seoul (South Korea) and a boat ride saw Scholl and Gambian beginning their Eastern Hemisphere check box in Vladivostok, where the pair made a hard grind through Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before landing back in the EU.

The best part of all the above? Lavi and Ollie began this whole adventure under the premise that they would just ride “as far as possible” – and not only did they do just that, but a pit stop in Las Vegas guaranteed the couple returned a wedded pair!

Huge congrats, guys! 😀

Here are some statements from Ollie on the trip’s vibes:

“…honestly, we didn’t really think we would make it all the way around the world when we started. The aim was just to get as far as possible but we always imagined there would be something to stop us, a visa or shipping issue, something like that. Our mindset was just, as long as we can continue we will, and that just so happened to be all the way until the end. …We had the freedom to plan our own route, as long as Guinness’ circumnavigation boxes were ticked. So the route was mostly planned using non-carnet countries and countries with easier visas.” – Oliver “Ollie” Gamblin, “Two up around the world: Biking couple bag Guinness World Record for globe-busting adventure.” ( MCN )

Would you ever consider circumnavigating the world? If so, what motorcycle would you use for the task?

Ain’t No Saint: Triumph Teases MY2025 Lineup with Sneak-Peek of Elvis Tribute Bike

Have the King’s nine “Memphis Gang” bikes been finally found?

Recall that Triumph sent out a plea to the public around 2023 Q4 / 2024 Q1 asking riders around the world to dig up information on the nine machines Elvis bought for his gang of friends (christened the “Memphis Mafia,” source via Triumph).

Movement in Hinckleyville is now hinting that Triumph has found at least ONE of these invaluable bikes – either that, or they’re just bluffing, and we’re about to get some heckin’ sweet pieces of pretty to play with as of June 18th.

Today’s wealth of information is supported by CARB filings for MY2025 showing a “Bonneville T120 Elvis Edition,” see below:

If Triumph’s sneak peek on Instagram and Facebook is any indication, the brand’s Elvis-inspired motorcycle will be revealed at a soft launch on June 18th.

Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung also thinks that this particular bike will carry a very similar engine to the original Bonneville T120 machines that we know and love, so stay tuned for updates.

What do you think Triumph is readying for June 18th? Do you think they’ve found any of the Memphis gang’s bikes?

Norton Readies for a Jam-Packed Future

Norton’s honor-bound deliveries of Garner-era bikes are officially completed. Now what?

Earlier this decade, TVS Motors purchased Norton Motorcycles, the move following an admittedly messy business dealing with Norton CEO Stuart Garner and the less-than-honest handling of funds connected to the company name.

Shortly after TVS Motors’ acquisition, the company announced it would honor the deposits made on Commando and V4SS models during Norton’s Garner era. Today, TVS Motors and Norton celebrate the completion of this fantastic brand realignment —and now, the sky’s the limit when it comes to upcoming projects for Norton and her peppy machines.

“It is a great achievement being able to deliver motorcycles to NMUL customers and new Norton Motorcycle customers alike. Seeing their joy firsthand is a great source of pride, both for Norton and for me personally. We can now focus our efforts on the future, on new products and new markets around the world.” – Dr Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles ( MCN )

Now that Norton has completed the final Garner-era bike delivery, the marque’s sights are set on future lineups. To help Norton align with her future goals, TVS has brought on new blood to their board, including a previous Chief executive of the Manchester United Football Club.

Richard Arnold plans on providing his expertise to expand Norton’s capabilities on a global scale:

“I am looking forward to using my experience to assist Norton in maximizing the opportunities ahead and helping the established commercial team deliver a world-class customer experience… I see a hugely exciting future for Norton Motorcycles, and I am proud to become part of the team. The investment made to date by TVS Motor Company has put Norton in an excellent position; ready to launch new products and develop a global sales proposition.” – Dr Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles ( MCN )

Based on the information provided, we know that Norton motorcycles don’t meet the current emissions criteria connected to Euro5+; as such, Norton motorcycles will continue to rev about the roads of the UK while her teams work hard to expand the brand at a later date.

Are you excited to ride a Norton motorcycle?

Ducati: It’s Time for World Ducati Week 2024!

“All In One”

Hear ye, hear ye, one and all – World Ducati Week (WDW) 2024 is nearly upon us!

This year, Ducatisti can expect WDW festivities to run from ​​July 26 to the 28th at Misano’s legendary circuit. There, Team Red will include a myriad of opportunities, including the following perks:

As Ducati’s CEO puts it, the experience is “an unparalleled experience:”

“The World Ducati Week is an unparalleled experience for motorcycling fans: an event to be lived at least once in a lifetime, only to find out that you can not live without it. This year’s will be the twelfth edition, and from the very first moment, we worked with the idea of offering participants the best WDW ever. The ingredients are all there, starting with the news of La Notte dei Campioni on Saturday.” – Claudio Domenicali, CEO, DUacti Motor Holding (Ducati)

Want to show up, but not sure the whole week is for you? There’s an option for that.

Choose between Ducati‘s Biker Pass or Visitor Pass, but be forewarned- only those holding a 3-Day Pass will be able to participate in the “dynamic activities.”

Are you going to be at World Ducati Week 2024?