Triumph’s 2024 Scrambler Lineup

Our favorite Hinckley bike brand has just given us a road-happy X variant in their newest model year of Scrambler 1200s, begging the obligatory query:

What’s the difference between the 2024 Triumph Scrambler XE and the new 2024 Scrambler X? Let’s dive into the details and see which bike is happier on the road (and why).

Both bikes feature a similar skeleton and heart: A tubular steel chassis houses a 1,200cc, Bonneville parallel-twin capable of 89hp @ 7,000rpm and 81lb-ft of yank @ 4,250rpm. For suspension, both bikes get Marzocchi floating duties, though the X has a rear piggyback shock with preload, contrasting the XE’s upgrade to fully-adjustable rear floating duties (a better choice for anti-asphalt adventures).

A view of Triumph’s 2024 Scrambler range. Media provided by Triumph.

The XE’s also given wider handlebars, a removable 0.39-inch spacer, adjustable foot controls, and a longer swingarm/wheelbase – all ‘ware that supports relevant off-roading endeavors without compromising on rider comfort.

For brakes, Triumph’s given us identical rear stopping power, with differing front duties. The XE’s got Brembo Stylema radial monoblock units at the front to support the bumpy bits of adventuring, while the X’s greater likelihood to stay inside the lines means front stoppage in the form of two-piston Nissin axial calipers.

Both bikes show off a single Nissin caliper at the rear, tied to adjustable brake levers.

A view of Triumph’s 2024 Scrambler range. Media sourced from MCN.

Add side-laced, wire-spoke, aluminum rims (Metzeler Tourance for the XE, Metzeler Tourance for the X), a 3.96-gallon tank, and five ride modes (plus the XE’s Off-Road Pro mode) reading through the XE’s full-color TFT / X’s hybrid LCD-TFT units, and we’ve got a pair of bikes set to run rampant for the coming season!

A view of Triumph’s 2024 Scrambler range. Media provided by Triumph.

Pre-orders begin now, with deliveries anticipated in February of 2024. Here’s what we can expect for color schemes and pricing:

2024 Triumph Scrambler XE

Pricing: MSRP begins at $15,295 USD

Available color schemes: Phantom Black/Storm Grey, Baja Orange/Phantom Black, Sapphire Black

2024 Triumph Scrambler X

Pricing: MRSP begins at $13,595 USD

Available color schemes: Carnival Red, Ash Grey, Sapphire Black

*Pricing and availability will vary by region; be sure to contact your local authorized Triumph dealership for accurate information*

What do you think of Triumph’s Scrambler XE and Scrambler X?