TVS Bikes Will Soon be in Europe

There’s an awful lot of East-meet-West happenings in our good motorcycling community.
While Harley-Davidson continues their forage toward the future with Hero Motocorp (and Zero Motorcycles gets in on a similar perk), KTM and CFMoto strengthen their ties for joyrides scatting pure jazz on up-and-coming seasons.
TVS Motors was another one, having been BMW’s long-standing partner of ten years and bringing back Norton back in 2020, citing that rebuilding Norton’s brand was the “biggest priority.”
Now, TVS is going one step further by looking to roll up alongside BMW / Norton bikes and enter Europe’s markets with their own brand’s worth of two-wheeled stuff.
According to Alex Whitworth from Visordown, the following TVS models will be in the EU by January 2024:
- Jupiter 125
- NTORQ
- Raider
- iQube S
- X
- Ronin
- Apache RR 310
- Apache RTR 310
So, what was the catalyst that brought about the integration of India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer into new markets?
Apparently, the Emil Frey Group – an organization steeped in EU importing and retail – will be handling the distribution of TVS bikes into “select countries.” – We haven’t been told precisely which countries those are, but assume that France will be at the top of the list.
Naturally, both the Director of the Emil Frey Group and TVS’s Managing Director are excited to get things going:
What do you think of TVS motorcycles coming to Europe?