TVS Bikes Will Soon be in Europe

There’s an awful lot of East-meet-West happenings in our good motorcycling community.

While Harley-Davidson continues their forage toward the future with Hero Motocorp (and Zero Motorcycles gets in on a similar perk), KTM and CFMoto strengthen their ties for joyrides scatting pure jazz on up-and-coming seasons.

TVS Motors was another one, having been BMW’s long-standing partner of ten years and bringing back Norton back in 2020, citing that rebuilding Norton’s brand was the “biggest priority.”

A series of riders enjoying the view on TVS motorcycles. Media provided by TVS.

Now, TVS is going one step further by looking to roll up alongside BMW / Norton bikes and enter Europe’s markets with their own brand’s worth of two-wheeled stuff.

According to Alex Whitworth from Visordown, the following TVS models will be in the EU by January 2024:

Jupiter 125

NTORQ

Raider

iQube S

X

Ronin

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 310

So, what was the catalyst that brought about the integration of India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer into new markets?

Apparently, the Emil Frey Group – an organization steeped in EU importing and retail – will be handling the distribution of TVS bikes into “select countries.” – We haven’t been told precisely which countries those are, but assume that France will be at the top of the list.

A TVS Raider. Media provided by TVS Motors.

Naturally, both the Director of the Emil Frey Group and TVS’s Managing Director are excited to get things going:

This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers.” Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership.” – Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company (Visordown)

I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.” – Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director of Emil Frey Group (Visordown)

What do you think of TVS motorcycles coming to Europe?