wBW Weekly News Round-Up: August 30 – September 5

….and a “How To Train Your Dragon” Helmet for HJC (IYKYK)

It’s National “Late for Something” Day, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to show up a tad tardy and round off the week’s worth of revvin’ shenanigans, we got you. 🙂

On a more real note, our industry’s showing an even more diverse range of news than usual:

We’ve got a headlight with a hole in it courtesy of filings from Big Red

KTM has replied with an update (and apology) regarding their camshaft issue

Dorna’s rights renewal with FIM has been set to 2060 (we’ll also chat about what this means for MotoGP, given they – and Dorna – are being acquired by Liberty Media for a smooth $86 million USD).

If you’re a fan of the “How To Train Your Dragon” franchise, you’ll be happy to know that HJC’s now got a Light Fury RHPA lid.

Nothing like the present, so let’s dive in.

Electric Everything: Why Honda’s Got a Hole in the Headlight of their New Electric Motorcycle Patent

A picture of an electric motorcycle patent from Honda showing a hole in the headlight. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Hint: They’re Working With an Air-Cooled Battery

We already know that Honda is obsessed with electric technology; if they weren’t they wouldn’t have subscribed to 10 electric motorcycles by 2025… and shared the below verbiage on their website:

“Honda launched the world’s first commercially available electric motorcycle in 1994, and has been the world leader in electric motorcycles ever since.” – “Efforts to Promote the Use of Electric Motorcycles.” Honda press release ( Honda ).

Whether or not Honda is actually an electric motorcycle leader is left to be seen; what we’re here for is the new patent from Honda showing a small electric motorcycle with a rather… unique headlight.

According to CycleWorld’s indomitable Ben Purvis, the reason for the hole in the headlight has to do with airflow, specifically the cooling down of certain components.

See Purvis’s words below:

“The new element that’s added in the latest patent is the headlight, which gains a large hole right in its center that allows airflow to go straight through it. Why? In part to cool the ring of LEDs that form the headlight itself, but also to let more air through toward the battery/chassis structure of the bike. The battery is air-cooled, and the girder-style front suspension system means there’s no steering stem and only a slim, hinged linkage behind the headlight to connect the bars to the top of the fork. Further cooling air goes through the gap between the nose and the top of the front wheel.” – Ben Purvis, “ Honda Ebike’s Unusual Headlight ” ( CycleWorld )

To clarify, Honda’s registered more than a few EV-related patents, and we can only assume this one is related to their up-and-coming 2025 EV deadline. If this IS an incubating EV beastie from that lineup, we can assume that at least one of Honda’s zippy machines will show off a Grom-esque aesthetic, a Gold Wing-style girder fork mated to a double wishbone, monoshock suspension system, and chassis bits made of either a lightweight metal or a carbon fiber/plastic combo.

Looking forward to what Honda’s got in store for 2025, and we’ll be sure to keep a weather eye out for any other patents in the meantime.

What kind of electric motorcycle would you like Honda to publish?

KTM’s Camshaft Issue: What’s Really Going On

A view of KTM’s 790 Duke and 790 Adventure. Media sourced from KTM/

“The overall quality and integrity of the camshaft itself is not the problem”

Back in mid-July, we talked about how KTM customers were coming forward with camshaft issues, many purporting the problem to be due to premature wear of the product. In our coverage, we shared KTM’s response – namely, that “The camshafts used on the LC8c platform [had] no inherent defect,” and that, “the affected components [met] the technical specifications for their intended use” (via MCN).

Now, we’ve got further clarification on what was causing the droves of KTM riders to reach out to their Orange HQ about their camshafts in the first place.

Thanks to a recent email from KTM to a customer, the REAL reason for the camshaft problem surfaces. Apparently, “discoloration or running marks that have formed on the running surface of the cams or on the bearing points of the shafts” are what caused all the hullabaloo.

That’s it, folks.

We’ll drop the body of KTM’s response to the aforementioned customer below for transparency:

Here is an important update on handling the camshaft topic for selected KTM models. Firstly, we would like to extend our apologies to the people who feel affected by the camshaft topic. We see and hear all the feedback we can, whether it’s online, via authorized KTM dealers or simply through community chatter. To best equip our authorized KTM dealer network, we issued a communication on how to inspect camshafts if customers report issues on the following motorcycles: KTM 790 DUKE, model year 2018, 2019 and 2020

KTM 790 ADVENTURE, model year 2018, 2019 and 2020 Investigations have shown that a large proportion of these camshafts that are the subject of complaints are in order. In these cases, it is not a question of wear, but mostly just discoloration or running marks that have formed on the running surface of the cams or on the bearing points of the shafts and can be removed by cleaning. The overall quality and integrity of the camshaft itself is not the problem. Please visit your authorized KTM dealer, in case you have experienced the following symptoms: poor starting behaviour, clearly audible, unusual running noises from the engine and noticeably reduced engine power. If the camshafts are found to be damaged during an inspection by an authorized KTM dealer, they will be replaced. The cost of replacing damaged camshafts will be borne by KTM under the goodwill scheme. If customers have already ordered a camshaft replacement for affected models from an authorized KTM dealer in the past, KTM will re-examine new goodwill applications through the authorized KTM dealer network. If the conditions explained in this statement and in the communication to the authorized KTM dealer network are met, subsequent goodwill may be considered. KTM takes product quality seriously and continuously drives the development of its products. As part of the continuous development of our products and to improve the quality and wear behavior of the engine, we have introduced wider rocker arms from model year 2021 and an additional oil strainer from model year 2020 to improve the overall performance and quality of the engine. Both adaptations simultaneously resolve the contributing factors mentioned above. Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience or hassle that any of our customers may have experienced. – KTM

To sum up: If you have a KTM bike with a camshaft issue, expect KTM’s dealership to talk you through it. Who knows, your issue might even be applicable for KTM’s goodwill application that will consider you for complimentary replacement parts.

Have you experienced KTM’s camshaft issue?

MotoGP: Dorna Files Rights Renewal with FIM

A picture of three MotoGP riders. Media sourced from Motorsport.

Agreement Extends Dorna’s Rights Over MotoGP to 2060

Today, we highlight new corporate movement swirling around our good Grand Prix circuits.

According to an article from Rueters, Dorna Sports has renewed an agreement with FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, or the International Motorcycling Federation). Dorna has held ownership of MotoGP’s rights since 1992, and this agreement confirms that rights to MotoGP will belong to Dorna until 2060.

What does this mean for MotoGP?

If you recall, last week’s news list talked about how Liberty Media was purchasing MotoGP for a staggering amount of money (and that they were selling their Formula One majority stake to be able to afford the bill). Since then, there has been an underlying worry that MotoGP might change in Liberty’s hands, especially considering how Dorna’s CEO (Carmelo Ezpeleta) and his son will soon take a “transitional period” to phase out of MotoGP management (seeLiberty Media’s recent press release for further details).

Coupled with the knowledge that Liberty Media will be forking over $4.2billion for both Dorna and MotoGP (via Motorsport), this new agreement between Dorna Sports and FIM solidifies two things:

Liberty Media doesn’t want to shake the proverbial boat

Liberty wants MotoGP to succeed

I’d imagine management will transition relatively smoothly, barring the potential for new advertisement methods and strategies to punt the Grand Prix forward to new heights of viewership.

What do you think? Do you have any opinions on Liberty Media’s acquisition of Dorna and MotoGP?

Lid Love: HJC X Universal Studios’ “How to Train Your Dragon” Helmet

A view of the new HJC helmets, complete with graphics from “How To Train Your Dragon” (2019). Media sourced from HJC.

Meet the HJC RHPA 12 LIGHT FURY

In the masterful words of Cressida Cowell, “There may yet come a time when the dragons will come back” – and for HJC, that time is now.

According to HJC’s website, Universal Studios has partnered up with the Hong Jin Crown Company for a helmet showing off the same wide grin and genial eyeballs that made Universal roughly $525 million dollars’ worth of memories back in 2019. For those of you who actually watched “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019), the character used for the graphics of HJC’s RHPA 12 is a Light Fury, a white dragon that becomes the love interest of a Night Fury by the name of Toothless.

How fun!

Perhaps the best part of this combination is the fact that this is HJC’s RPHA 12; as such, we can expect the following MOST excellent safety features/perks (list courtesy of HJC):

Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M. EVO: Reinforcement materials, including Carbon-Aramid Hybrid and Natural Fiber, provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness of the helmet.

Pinlock Ready HJ-42 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, Anti-Scratch coated; Two Way Pivot Ratchet provides smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.

Emergency Kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

Wider eye port provides better peripheral vision for riders.

Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.

Standard: 2D clear and Dark Smoke Visor, Pinlock, Chin Curtain and Breath deflector.

What do you think? Does the HJC X UNIVERSALE RPHA 12 LIGHT FURY go with your current ride aesthetic?