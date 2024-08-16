wBW Weekly News Round-Up: August 10-15

Sometimes, the best news to cover is the slow-burning buzz.

Anyways. Elvis Week may not be showing off much in the way of bombastic clickbait, but we've still got some updates on a handful of those slow-simmer projects:

Thanks to the nonstop efforts of QJMotor, MV Agusta could soon find themselves competing against a Superveloce doppelganger Patents have surfaced showing that Kawasaki’s registered a 2025 Versys 1100 S Ola’s electric lineup (the weird ones we covered a year or so back) now includes a “Roadster X,” to be released to the public by January of next year Ducati is in the middle of their World Premiere, and they’ve let loose to MCN that they’ll always have two-cylinder power in their lineup… so what’s in store for their “completely new” Panigale?

Rumor Has It: QJMotor Could be Working on an MV Agusta Superveloce Doppelganger

A view of the bike that MotorradOnline states may be a QJMotor Superveloce project. Media provided by MotorradOnline.

Imitation is the Sincerest Form of Flattery, Right?

Remember how QJMotors showed off a SRK 1000 RC Ten 78 and SRK 900 RR at EICMA 2023? MotorradOnline reminds us that the machines had initially made a splash since they both featured tech inspired by MV Agusta and designs from previous Agusta designers, Adrian Morton and Paolo Bianchi.

QJMotors has collaborated with MV Agusta in the past, being the company’s supplier in China as early as 2020 (via Motorcycle.com); now, we’re told we’re about to see a new saucy addition to QJMotos’ lineup with a front fairing that screams “Supervaloce” and a model title – SRK 921 SV – hinting initials with the same letters.

Coincidence? We think not.

According to coverage (plus a spy ahot) from MotorradOnline, QJ’s new bike is stunningly similar to MV’s Superveloce – at least, from what we can see in the visuals. A round, single headlight adorns a familiar-looking, rounded, neo-retro front fairing, while the rear sports a similar single-light tapering just like the Superveloce. Even the swingarm is the same, with a single unit installed close to that of an inline-four heart.

Sound familiar?

Given that MV Agusta’s Superveloce 800 shows off 147hp of maximum effort @ 13,000rpm (via MV Agusta) and QJMotor’s SRK 921 RR is revving up 129hp @ 10,000rpm (via Motociclismo), we’re told to expect around 130hp of punt for QJMotor’s beastie, with the rev line TBD.

Do you think QJMotors is going to publish a Superveloce lookalike? If so, what do you think the bike’s specs and build will entail?

Fast Filings: What We Know About Kawasaki’s Incubating 2025 Versys 1100 S

Kawasaki’s current Versys 1000 SE. Media provided by Kawaskai.

Has Kawi Given Us Old Wine in a New Bottle?

Our fave Aussies – the ones with the bigger poisonous snakes and a general obsession with tan lines – have been holding out on us!

According to CycleWorld’s Ben Purvis, Kawasaki has submitted approval documents in Australia for a 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S, the code name being “KLZ1100B.” This motorcycle is expected to be nearly identical to the out-and-about Versys 1000 SE LT+, barring a tweak or two in the punt department.

If Purvis’s findings are correct, it’s possible that the moto masses will be gifted with the following features:

This Versys 1100 S will have the same lights, mirrors, and instruments, brakes, tires, and general dimensions carried over from the current Versys 1000 S. Noise pollution levels are also listed as identical to that of the current Versys 1000 S.

Given the two points above, Kawasaki may very well be borrowing a page or two from Suzuki’s book and publishing a bike with similar displacement under a new name. We’ve seen this happen when Suzuki’s V-Strom 1000 was re-christened to V-Strom 1050, and both boasting 1,037unit’s of cubic confusion, er, capacity.

Purvis even mentioned how Honda’s African Twin and the NT1100 have suffered a similar proximity of power, proving that the market trend could accept a Versys 1000 masquerading as a Versys 1100…

If you’re peeved at this news, there’s also a silver lining: Should Kawasaki be pulling our proverbial leg and give us a bike with more power, then the Ninja 1000SX and Z1000 will be next in line for an engine update.

Goody, goody.

What do you think? Is Kawasaki going to rebrand the Versys 1000 S as an 1100 S with minimal engine changes, or will we be getting a more punchy Versys for MY2025?

Electric Everything: Ola Roadster X to be Released by January 2025

“Feature AND Future Packed”

Remember when Ola made big headlines with an electric motorcycle range designed to make zero-emission travel both accessible and affordable for India’s populace?

Well, we’ve just been given a look at their newest electric offering, and the Roadster X is slotted for a January debut.

According to Ola’s website, the Roadster X can rev 0-40kmph in 3 seconds. That’s around 25 miles, and at the limbo-low rate of 893 USD, riders can purchase the bike’s entry-level variant.

Green with envy at this model’s price tag? If so, then I probably shouldn’t tell you that the top-tier variant will be a back-staggering $1191 USD.

For under $1,200 USD, riders will have access to:

124-175 miles of range

A 77mph top speed

Regenerative charging while riding

Cruise Control

A Reverse Function

Turn-by-Turn Nav

A tire pressure monitoring system

The “Find My Bike” feature

A Geo + Time Fencing system so that you are given an alarm when you’re outside your battery range

A tamper/fall detection alert

Granted, Ola’s little graph shows maintenance costs for an ICE scooter and fails to show the same for this Roadster X, but only time will tell how this model holds up in the wilds of our good moto markets.

Would you like to try Ola’s Roadster X?

Ducati’s Preparing to Publish a New V2 Panigale

The final edition of the Ducati Superquadro V2 Panigale. Media provided by Ducati.

Ducati’s Head of Product Communications Talks Midweight Sportbikes

Of course, we couldn’t leave you all without a bit of a flick in the direction of Bologna’s best bike builders.

Today, we target Ducati’s choice to release the final edition of the Superquadro V2 Panigale, finally answering the question: “Will Ducati do away with their V2 platform entirely?”

The answer is a resounding NO. Like many Ducatisti, Team Red’s Head of Product Communications believes that Ducati needs a two-cylinder platform to keep its lineup diverse, stylish, and spiffy, of course.

“It’s not the V2 that is leaving the market. It’s just that particular engine that is going… it’s just the final edition of the V2 Superquadro, but something new will come. For sure, we will continue to see a supersport Panigale with a V2. But it’s still very early to talk about the future. I cannot say when something new will arrive, but for us, it is very important, and the V2 engine is special. It is part of the culture of Ducati.” – Giulio Fabbri, Head of Product Communications, Ducati ( MCN )

This begs an additional query to Team Red: What’s next in store for Ducati, particularly this new addition?

Apparently, Ducati’s new bike will be “completely new” – no Versys tale here – and will continue to carry Dcuati’s legacy into the proverbial sunset.

“We always present many bikes every year, so be ready to for something interesting… this new bike will be the first completely new bike for 2025. More is yet to come for next year, and I’m sure you’re going to enjoy it.” – Giulio Fabbri, Head of Product Communications, Ducati ( MCN )

If it were up to me, I’d be keeping a weather eye out for a speed demon that will boast around ~1,000cc’s of power… and perhaps a winglet or two.

One can hope, yes?

What do you think Ducati has in store for the continuation of their Ducati World Premiere?