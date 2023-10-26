Ducati: New 659cc “Superquadro Mono” is World’s Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine

In line with Ducati’s continued efforts for their World Première 2024 comes the publishing of their first single-cylinder engine in 30 years.
Meet the “Superquadro Mono,” purported to be the world’s highest-revving and road-going single cylinder currently available on a global scale.
This powertrain features desmodromic distribution, with various parts of this engine (including the name) borrowed from other hearts in Ducati’s ranges (both present and past):
- The Panigale V2’s Superquadro carries the same piston, combustion chamber design, and the desmodromic system “including the large valves” – hence the “Superquadro” part of the naming
- Ducati took the second half of this engine’s name – “Mono” – from the thermal part of the 1299 Panigale
- The engine’s cylinder barrel is refashioned from aluminum – not steel – and takes after that of the 1299 Superleggera
- The Superquadro Mono’s transmission is modeled after that of the Panigale V4
All told the Superquardo Mono gives out 659cc of grunt with a maximum power of 77.5hp @ 9,750rpm with 46.4lb-ft of torque available @ 8,000rpm. If you fit this engine with the racing exhaust and specific air-box cover / more permeable filter, the specs are upticked and revised to 85hp @ 9,500rpm and 49.4lb-ft of yank available @ 8,000rpm.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Additional facts about this engine, pulled from Ducati’s website:
- The new Superquadro Mono is capable of reaching 10,250 rpm, values never achieved before with a road-going single-cylinder.
- 70% of the torque is already available at 3,000 rpm, and the value never drops below 80% from 4,500 to 10,250 rpm.
- Benchmark maintenance intervals include oil changes every 9,000 miles, with the valve clearance check every 18,000 miles.
Ducati’s new single-cylinder engine is slotted to be featured inside the next bike in Ducati’s World Première 2024; be sure to catch the latest news on the machine here, with the previous episodes archived below:
What do you think of Ducati’s new Superquadro Mono engine?