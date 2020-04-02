Watch This 360-Degree Video of Marc Marquez Riding the CBR1000RR-R

Marquez and the Fireblade

While the Coronavirus has messed up a lot of what’s going on in the world and caused millions of people to shelter inside their homes, Honda is keeping on keeping on. The company recently released a very entertaining video of Marc Marquez riding the CBR1000RR-R around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a lap.

Marquez doesn’t seem as comfortable on the Fireblade as he does on his racing bike, but I would suspect the motorcycles are really pretty different. Also, this could be one of the first times that he has had to ride the motorcycle, though I doubt it’s actually the first.

Of course, Marquez still makes it around the track quickly, much quicker than I or most other riders could do. He does a good job of showcasing just how impressive the motorcycle is. Also, you get an up-close look at the instrument cluster and you get to hear what the bike sounds like as it goes around the racetrack. The sound of the bike isn’t amazing, and that’s simply due to the fact that it wasn’t really about the sound. Honda didn’t use much of a mic on this, and there’s a fair amount of wind noise as Marquez takes the bike through its paces. Still, this is a great video you should watch. You can check it out below.