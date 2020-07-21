Video: Check Out This Turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan

These Guys are Crazy

The biggest complaint I hear about the Royal Enfield Himalayan is that it lacks power. Well, the Custom Crew at Royal Enfield’s UK-based Technical Centre decided to change that by strapping a Garrett GT 125 turbo to the bike and making some other changes, according to MoreBikes. They call it the MJR Roach.

In a weird, Mad-Max-style video, the company revealed the bike, which has not only received a turbocharger but a full custom job. Everything from the rear swingarm to the headlights have been changed. It snarls like an angry animal, too. The bike is crazy, and Royal Enfield knows it. Here’s the description to the video:

“Built out of spare parts and materials lying around our design studio, “MJR Roach” is a finessed-out Frankenstein monster built to survive the apocalypse – a front fork support structure from a Continental GT fused with the toughness of a Himalayan body, with a buckle from an old parachute holding the tank down. MJR Roach’s ergonomics, built onto a long, low chassis that rolls on Continental TKC 80 tires, make it great for drifting about post-apocalyptic landscapes. Inspired by video games, the motorcycle features a turbocharger, a manga-style future military paint job, and crazy insect-like quad-eyed headlights. Why? Because we love the smell of madness in the morning!”

You can check out the full video below. I look forward to seeing more of this.