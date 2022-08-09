UK’s Bike Sales on a Downward Trend

We’ve just had a release of the motorcycle sales figures for the UK, thanks to the released registration figures of the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA) – and despite the UK’s motorcycle market growing since last year, bike sales are apparently on the downtrend.

Overall, MCIA reports ‘July registrations down 11.4% on the same month in 2021,’ with ‘registrations in July 2022 shrinking by 11.9% compared to July 2021.’

Here’s last month next to June, for a bigger picture of the drop in numbers, straight from MCIA’s report:

Registration figures for this month from MCIA. Media courtesy of the MCIA.

Honda was the leading manufacturer in five categories with 1,804 registered bikes for that month – 200 down from what she had sold last year.

Yammie’s looking at similar figures; last year, the Japanese manufacturer had registered 1,642 bikes, with this year being 600 lower and logged at a registration of 1,083 units.

a Ducati motorcycle with rider leaning into a turn. Media sourced from VisorDown.

“Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM, Lexmoto, and Triumph were all also down in July 2022 compared to July 2021,” adds a report from VisorDown.

“On the positive side for KTM, their 300 EXC enduro was the top-selling competition bike of the month.”

a Yammie machine with rider leaning into the twisties. Media sourced from VisorDown.

As for Royal Enfield, she appears to have done very well for herself; figures show sales up from 477 registrations to 581, with the majority of the hullabaloo being thanks to the Meteor 350 (winner of the ‘Custom’ category), and the Classic 350 (winner of the ‘Modern Classic’).

By far, the most favored of cc classes was the 51-125cc, and we anticipate the urban crowds to continue to desire practical machines for continued emission restrictions.

What do you think? Drop a comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.